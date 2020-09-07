Up to 50% off sports shoes, food vouchers and home furnishing products on Sept 9 at UOL Malls

Bargain hunters, pay attention.

UOLive- eGSS Live Stream on Sep. 9 at 10pm

During the UOLive- eGSS Live Stream on Sep. 9 at 10pm, retailers from KINEX, United Square and [email protected] Square will be offering deals and discounts.

In addition, you can purchase S$50 UOL Malls e-Voucher and get a S$50 UOL e-Voucher free* (limited quantity available).

Here are some of the discounted items you can look forward to during the livestream:

Those looking for a new pair of kicks for running might be interested in the Reebok Nano X Women and Skechers Horizon - Cool It which are going at 50 per cent* off:

Reebok Nano X Women

Retailer: Royal Sporting House, [email protected] Square #02-53

Live stream price: S$89.50 (U.P. S$179)

Skechers GOrun Horizon™ - Cool It

Retailer: Skechers, [email protected] Square #01-13

Live stream price: S$74.50 (U.P. S$149)

Duckland's Duck Feast Set

Duckland, a restaurant that serves dishes using fresh and premium quality ducks from Ireland is offering the Duck Feast Set for 4 pax at an attractive deal.

Retailer: Duckland, United Square #B1-09

Live stream price: S$85.40 (U.P. S$156.54)

Hopla! Kids Shoe Shop

Hopla! Kids Shoe Shop offers shoes that support children's feet while they participate in activities such as jumping and hopping. The shoes are said to be designed by paediatric orthopaedic doctors.

Retailer: HOPLA! Kids, United Square #01-57

Live stream price: 50 per cent off any two pairs of Bibi Shoes (Prices range from S$59-79 per pair/design)

Daikin Air Purifier

Daikin claims that filtration technologies in its Air Purifier remove airborne allergens such as mold, mites, and pollen and adjuvant substances, viruses, and bacteria.

Retailer: Passionair Daikin Proshop, KINEX #02-51

Live stream price: S$249.50 (U.P. S$499)

Four Star Detense I Arcticsilk (King Mattress)

The Four Star Detense I Arcticsilk mattress features gel infused memory foam which is said to provide better posture during sleep.

Retailer: FourStar, KINEX #02-45

Live stream price: S$949 (U.P. S$1899)

The full list of livestream products will be revealed on the GoSpreeSG site on Sep.9 at 10pm.

Live stream lucky draws

During the live stream on Sep. 9 at 10pm, lucky draws* will be held every 10 minutes.

Lucky Draw Prizes*:

S$50 UOL e-vouchers x 2 winners

S$100 UOL e-vouchers x 2 winners

Dyson TP00 Purifier Tower Fan (worth S$549) x 1 winner

Novita 4-in-1 Air Purifier A4 (worth S$799) x 1 winner

On top of this, a grand lucky prize worth S$1,600* will be up for grabs comprising of:

UOL e-Voucher (worth S$500)

Two night stay at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay with daily breakfast (worth S$900)

Eu Yan Sang Hamper (worth S$200).

To qualify for the grand lucky draw, shoppers must make their purchase or redeem their offline purchase by Sep. 10, 10pm.

The winners will be announced on Sep. 16, 10am on Facebook and Instagram.

*Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.

Top photo via UOL Malls