UK considers implementing 2-week 'Circuit Breaker' to tackle second Covid-19 wave

The UK is considering implementing a "circuit breaker" in order to tackle what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a second wave of Covid-19, British media The Independent reported.

According to the British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, nearly 10,000 people in the UK are contracting Covid-19 on a daily basis, with Sep. 24 seeing 6,634 new cases, The Guardian reported.

The epidemiologist who had modelled the UK's first lockdown, Neil Ferguson, stated that the country was now facing a "perfect storm" as a result of measures being eased during the country's summer.

Circuit breaker is seen as a less severe form of a national lockdown

As such, scientists from the UK's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) have proposed that the circuit breaker last for two weeks to limit the spread of the infection.

A member of the UK government's disease modelling group of scientists, Mike Tildesley, stated that such a "managed short-term lockdown" should buy time, the BBC reported.

However, he also acknowledged that this could lead to, "a cycle of short-term lockdowns until you have an exit strategy like a vaccine or herd immunity," given that cases will rise once the circuit breaker ends.

The circuit breaker is also considered by the British government to be a less severe form of the national lockdown, a measure which is seen as highly damaging for the UK's financial recovery.

So what will the Circuit Breaker for the UK entail?

According to The Independent, pubs, bars, restaurants and leisure facilities will be closed for two weeks while socialising between households will also be banned.

In addition, travel across the country will be limited to essential travel, while only schools and workplaces deemed as essential will be allowed to stay open.

Johnson added that schools should be the last places to close for any lockdown, the BBC highlighted.

Some limited measures have been put in place

In the meantime, several limited measures were announced on Sep. 24 by Johnson, The Guardian further reported.

These restrictions include the closure of pubs, bars and restaurants by 10pm, although for pubs in Wales can continue to stay open, albeit without serving alcohol, the BBC reported.

UK police have also been empowered to issue £1,000 fines and make arrests to enforce a two-metre social distancing rule in pubs and restaurants.

As for social gatherings, Johnson stated that this is now limited to a maximum of six people, although, weddings, funerals, schools, workplaces and households that have more than six people will be exempted, The Telegraph highlighted.

Top photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images