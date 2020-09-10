Back

Norwegian MP nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize again

Again.

Belmont Lay | September 10, 2020, 12:44 PM

Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 for helping broker a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

A Norwegian lawmaker nominated the United States president, the second time he has done so.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of parliament for the right-wing Progress Party, told Reuters: "It is for his contribution for peace between Israel and the UAE. It is a unique deal."

Thousands of people are eligible to make nominations.

Members of parliaments and governments, university professors and past laureates can nominate candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Several hundred nominations are made every year.

Tybring-Gjedde said the latest nomination was also made because of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Iraq.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee declined to comment.

White House responds

But the White House has responded.

A statement said the peace deal, known as the Abraham Accords, gave cause for optimism in the Middle East.

"This peace deal is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of President Trump, and he is honored to be considered by the Nobel Committee," the White House said.

Previous nomination

The Norwegian MP had also nominated Trump for the 2019 award for his diplomatic efforts with North Korea.

But Trump complained last year he would probably never get the Nobel Peace Prize honour for his work on North Korea and Syria.

Former President Barack Obama won the prize in 2009 within a few months into his first term in office.

Nominations for 2020's award closed on Jan. 31.

The winner will be announced on Oct. 9 in Oslo.

