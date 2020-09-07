I snagged a 60-minute full-body massage & a permanent hair removal session for just S$40

Full body massages are not something I tend to indulge in often because of its pricey nature. However, when I had the opportunity to try a booking platform, Tropika Club, I found it hard to say no because of the various affordable deals.

An hour-long full-body massage and a permanent hair removal session for S$40 combined might sound too good to be true, but Tropika Club is full of deals like these, giving you some serious bang for your buck.

The portal offers over 4,000 beauty, wellness and fitness services across eight categories in Singapore, such as brows and lashes, nails and makeup, body slimming and more.

On top of that, customers can get discounts of up to 50 per cent during off-peak or non-peak periods.

Booking Process

The booking process was quick and easy - all I had to do was sign up for an account here, verify my email, choose the session I wanted and make payment.

I was initially prepared to fork out S$50, but due to a 30 per cent off-peak discount, the two beauty sessions I booked only amounted to S$40.

These are the sessions that I booked:

60-minute Full Body Massage at Pretty360 (Dhoby Ghaut) for S$28

Super Hair Removal (Underarms) at Wellaholic (Lavender) S$12.60 (after 30 per cent off)

The total price was S$40.60.

I was pleasantly surprised that I could get an additional discount of 30 per cent off the Super Hair Removal (SHR) treatment (U.P. S$18) through the Tropika Club platform.

When I made the booking, there were multiple sessions offering 30 per cent off at Wellaholic (Lavender) as well as other Wellaholic outlets.

This is great for those who have pockets of free time to fill during the week or anyone who simply wants a break, and lives or works nearby.

I eventually chose a Friday, 1pm slot for the SHR and the 2pm slot for the 60-minute full body massage.

Both Wellaholic and Pretty360 were prompt in contacting me to confirm my appointment. I also received an email confirmation immediately after making payment.

Wellaholic briefed me on how to prepare for my SHR appointment, such as shaving a day before.

Wellaholic (Lavender)

Wellaholic and Pretty360 are located near the MRT, which made getting to my appointments a breeze.

Upon entering Wellaholic, all I had to do was flash my email confirmation. It was almost hard to believe that I had snagged such a good deal for my treatment, so I lowered my expectations.

However when I arrived, I was happy to find that the outlet was clean, organised and looked new and even had a pleasant scent in the air.

The staff was also very professional and courteous and took the time to explain to me more about SHR and the packages available without being pushy.

SHR or Super Hair Removal is a new technology of permanent hair removal that should not be confused with the more well-known IPL, which you can read more about here.

I was then directed to the treatment room.

The room where I underwent the treatment was clean and tidy. I was given a towel to wrap around myself and goggles to wear during the session.

I have gone for a few IPL sessions in the past, however, the SHR session felt more thorough as they ran the device over the area again and again.

The staff at Wellaholic also checked in to ask if I was fine often, which made me feel assured.

She also explained that some customers notice a difference in hair growth after five sessions, but this varies according to each individual.

After the treatment, there was no pain, redness or swelling. Considering the affordable price, friendly staff and great service, it was a good experience for me.

Details

Wellaholic provides a year’s worth of SHR underarm hair removal services for S$99 or S$8.25 a month.

However, those who prefer not to pay an upfront fee can opt to book through Tropika Club each month. Do note that each SHR session should only be done once every 28 days.

Besides hair removal, they also offer hair regrowth, facial, teeth-whitening and body slimming services.

Find out more about Wellaholic here.

Pretty360 (Dhoby Ghaut)

Pretty360’s Dhoby Ghaut outlet is located at Singapore Shopping Centre near Dhoby Ghaut MRT. Again, I was pleased that the location was convenient as accessibility is important to me.

Upon arriving, I flashed my email confirmation and was seated while the staff prepared the room.

The outlet was cosy and I immediately felt right at home. The staff was also warm and friendly and took the time to find out more about me so that they could recommend the most appropriate massage for me.

They eventually recommended that I do a lymphatic drainage massage.

Lymphatic drainage massage is a form of massage that encourages the movement of lymph fluids around the body, which helps remove waste and toxins from the bodily tissues.

Other massages are also available, including body slimming and more.

The room I had my massage in was quiet and cool. Instrumental music played in the background, which was soothing and helped me to unwind.

The bed itself was comfortable and the towels provided were clean. I had gone for massages overseas before, but none compared to the massage I had at Pretty360.

The masseuse was skilful and even offered helpful advice. She commented that my body was heaty and advised me to drink more fluids and to avoid cold water.

She also regularly checked in to ask if I was too cold or if she was applying too much pressure. After the session, I felt relaxed and all the tension in my body was gone.

Details

After the session, the staff explained the various packages they had for my consideration, but did not push me to purchase anything.

Do note that the S$28 60-minute full body massage session is a trial price. After this initial session, each massage will cost S$58.

Besides the massage, the highlight of my visit was the hospitality and warmth the staff showed me.

Pretty360 also offers brow and lash and facial treatments which you can find out more about here.

Tropika Club

Overall, looking for affordable beauty treatments on Tropika Club’s website was easy and convenient.

Customers can easily search for sessions near them using Map View:

Alternatively, users can browse through “For Her”, “For Him” or the eight service categories:

You can also watch a video that walks you through the entire booking process here or browse deals on Tropika Club under S$50 here.

Reward points and cancellation

Customers can earn one Flamingo Reward point for each service booked and completed on Tropika Club.

10 points will earn you S$5 credit for your next booking. Unlock 100, 300 or 500 points to unlock special treats, rewards or perks.

Tropika Club also offers free cancellation up to four hours before your booking.

You can get 100 per cent refund if you pay via eNETS QR and 90 per cent refund if you pay via credit card due to administrative charges.

Browsing for various deals, making a booking, and scheduling an appointment were a fuss-free process.

Maybe you should try it too.

Top photo by Siti Hawa and Wellaholic

This sponsored article by Tropika Club made the writer want to go for another massage.