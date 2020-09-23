Back

Travellers entering S'pore from India need certified labs Covid-19 test results

If not, they will be denied entry.

Syahindah Ishak | September 23, 2020, 03:14 PM

Visitors who are entering Singapore from India must now produce Covid-19 test results from internationally accredited labs or labs endorsed by the Indian government.

According to Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH), as reported by The Straits Times, those who fail to show the necessary documents will be denied entry.

This requirement came after an increasing number of fake Covid-19 test results were reported in India.

It also came after Singapore saw a significant rise in imported cases from the country.

Serology test for travellers with travel history to India

Additionally, travellers with travel history to India within the last 14 days will have to take a serology test before entering Singapore, according to ST.

This will also apply to Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PR) who have had recent travel history to India.

Those who test positive will be exempted from taking the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test before the end of their stay-home notice (SHN) period.

Over 5.6 million cases

India currently has over 5.6 million Covid-19 cases.

Screenshot taken from worldometer.

Screenshot taken from worldometer.

More than 90,000 of them have died from the virus.

India could also potentially overtake the United States, the country with the most number of Covid-19 cases with over 7 million cases.

Top image by Syahindah Ishak.

