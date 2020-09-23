Adorable kitten sits in front seat of Trans-Cab while accompanying cabbie owner at work

As part of safe distancing measures, no passenger should be taking the front seat on a cab during this period.

However, the front seat of a Trans-Cab taxi was occupied by a special passenger on Sep. 12:

This adorable kitten was spotted by one passenger surnamed Tan who hailed the taxi by the roadside near Little India.

"Before we start the journey, he asked if I have cat allergies and if it's ok that there's a cat in the car," Tan told Mothership.

Tan initially thought the previous passenger had a cat on board but she later found out that the driver had a kitten in the car.

While Tan said that she "totally did not expect it", the 15 to 20 minute-ride seemed to be more interesting than usual.

The driver shared that he had to bring his kitten along to work as his house was under renovation that day.

He explained that the kitten would be affected by the noise and dust if left at home.

He also assured the passenger that the kitten is toilet-trained and does not have motion sickness, Tan added.

The kitten, which initially looked at her curiously, eventually fell asleep during her ride.

Awwww.

Top photo courtesy of Tan.