Back

Adorable kitten sits in front seat of Trans-Cab while accompanying cabbie owner at work

Cute.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 23, 2020, 08:01 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

As part of safe distancing measures, no passenger should be taking the front seat on a cab during this period.

However, the front seat of a Trans-Cab taxi was occupied by a special passenger on Sep. 12:

Photo courtesy of Tan.

This adorable kitten was spotted by one passenger surnamed Tan who hailed the taxi by the roadside near Little India.

"Before we start the journey, he asked if I have cat allergies and if it's ok that there's a cat in the car," Tan told Mothership.

Tan initially thought the previous passenger had a cat on board but she later found out that the driver had a kitten in the car.

While Tan said that she "totally did not expect it", the 15 to 20 minute-ride seemed to be more interesting than usual.

The driver shared that he had to bring his kitten along to work as his house was under renovation that day.

He explained that the kitten would be affected by the noise and dust if left at home.

He also assured the passenger that the kitten is toilet-trained and does not have motion sickness, Tan added.

The kitten, which initially looked at her curiously, eventually fell asleep during her ride.

Photo courtesy of Tan.

Awwww.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo courtesy of Tan.

5 weeks jail for S'pore man who intentionally coughed at woman, sprayed her with sanitiser

He pleaded guilty to one charge each of harassment and an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

September 23, 2020, 07:58 PM

Man arrested after punching & kicking 47-year-old man in the face repeatedly at Sengkang

The victim was subsequently conveyed in a conscious state to the hospital.

September 23, 2020, 07:29 PM

Skechers S'pore launches Hello Kitty collection, available in stores from Oct. 1

Kawaii.

September 23, 2020, 07:10 PM

Itacho Sushi has rice bowls with generous serving of salmon roe available from S$9.80++ till Sep. 24

Yum.

September 23, 2020, 06:56 PM

Children aged 6 and below not legally required to wear masks in S'pore

Increased from the cut-off age of 2 years old.

September 23, 2020, 06:47 PM

South Korean Mukbang YouTuber goes on transformation diet, loses 44kg in 500 days

Mad respect.

September 23, 2020, 06:31 PM

Large cinemas in S'pore to allow up to 150 people from Oct. 1, 2020

Three zones of up to 50 patrons each will be allowed.

September 23, 2020, 06:14 PM

Up to 100 people to be allowed at wedding receptions from Oct. 3, including bride & groom

The government encourages couples who are ready to proceed with their wedding plans to do so without delay.

September 23, 2020, 05:55 PM

Starbucks S'pore opens gorgeous heritage outlet in Katong Square

Same coffee, different outlet.

September 23, 2020, 05:43 PM

Muhyiddin says he remains M'sia PM as UMNO chief says many MPs backing rival Anwar

Another twist.

September 23, 2020, 05:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.