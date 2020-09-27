Back

Toto 2nd prize winner wins S$2.9 million, highest since reopening

Lucky.

Julia Yeo | September 27, 2020, 10:28 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

A lucky punter walked away with S$2,908,209 from the latest Toto lottery draw that began on Sep. 24, despite being only the runner-up winner.

Runner-up wins prizes from previous and current week

As there were no first and second-place winners in the previous week and no first-place winner this week, the prizes snowballed for the runner-up for the draw this week, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

After Phase 2 started and lottery draws resumed, Singapore Pools had put in place rules to prevent long queues.

If there are no winners in the present week, the prizes will be added and given out by the next week.

Previously, the prize money could snowball till the fourth week if there were no first prize winners for three consecutive weeks, sometimes resulting in a jackpot of over S$8 million.

Winner bought ticket from Chinatown Point

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the latest prize given out on Sep. 24 at S$2,908,209 is the highest since June 25, the reopening of lottery draws after Singapore entered Phase 2.

Due to the snowballing of prizes to the second group if there are no winners in the first group, the winner in the second group was the sole beneficiary of the top winnings from the previous and current week, according to the Singapore Pools website.

From the website, the lucky punter had purchased the ticket from Chinatown Point.

The winning numbers were 4, 31, 36, 40, 45, and 48, while the additional number was 26.

Apparently, such situations are not uncommon, as a similar scenario happened on Aug. 6, reported the Chinese daily, where the top prize winner of the week walked away with winnings of S$2,280,3630, the third-highest since the reopening of lottery draws.

The second-highest winnings was on June 25, where a sole top prize winner won S$2,460,8698.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Zheng Zhangxin

Another blue recycling bin on fire, this time in Jurong

Residents likely dumping flammable materials into bins.

September 28, 2020, 01:29 AM

Car catches fire at Tampines Ave 2 & St 23 road junction, driver & passenger not injured

The driver and passenger managed to evacuate the car before the SCDF arrived.

September 27, 2020, 10:45 PM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, 8 cases discharged

This brings the total number of cases to 57,700.

September 27, 2020, 09:28 PM

Poh Kim shop in Plaza Singapura giving away free DVD player when you buy DVDs

Netflix and chill can wait.

September 27, 2020, 07:20 PM

M'sian dad & mom in S'pore reunite with newborn baby for first time after 6 months due to Covid-19 lockdown

Just in time for Mid-Autumn Festival.

September 27, 2020, 06:31 PM

Riot police turn up in Yishun to apprehend man wearing nothing but shorts

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

September 27, 2020, 05:55 PM

S'pore air stewardess turns to delivering food, hosting FB auctions & selling clothes during Covid-19

Stories of Us: 23-year-old air stewardess Siti Nurhazira Binte Noor Azman tells us about her "hustle", which she took on after flights were grounded.

September 27, 2020, 05:01 PM

S'porean, 24, turns Mao Shan Wang durian into a fully-functioning GameBoy

He calls it a PokeBoy.

September 27, 2020, 04:22 PM

'Forgotten' colonial-era reservoir in Telok Blangah still accessible to adventurous S'poreans

Bring mosquito repellent though.

September 27, 2020, 04:10 PM

15 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 27, no cases in the community

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

September 27, 2020, 03:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.