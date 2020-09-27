Toto 2nd prize winner wins S$2.9 million, highest since reopening

A lucky punter walked away with S$2,908,209 from the latest Toto lottery draw that began on Sep. 24, despite being only the runner-up winner.

Runner-up wins prizes from previous and current week

As there were no first and second-place winners in the previous week and no first-place winner this week, the prizes snowballed for the runner-up for the draw this week, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

After Phase 2 started and lottery draws resumed, Singapore Pools had put in place rules to prevent long queues.

If there are no winners in the present week, the prizes will be added and given out by the next week.

Previously, the prize money could snowball till the fourth week if there were no first prize winners for three consecutive weeks, sometimes resulting in a jackpot of over S$8 million.

Winner bought ticket from Chinatown Point

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the latest prize given out on Sep. 24 at S$2,908,209 is the highest since June 25, the reopening of lottery draws after Singapore entered Phase 2.

Due to the snowballing of prizes to the second group if there are no winners in the first group, the winner in the second group was the sole beneficiary of the top winnings from the previous and current week, according to the Singapore Pools website.

From the website, the lucky punter had purchased the ticket from Chinatown Point.

The winning numbers were 4, 31, 36, 40, 45, and 48, while the additional number was 26.

Apparently, such situations are not uncommon, as a similar scenario happened on Aug. 6, reported the Chinese daily, where the top prize winner of the week walked away with winnings of S$2,280,3630, the third-highest since the reopening of lottery draws.

The second-highest winnings was on June 25, where a sole top prize winner won S$2,460,8698.

