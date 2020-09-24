S'porean man finds note on his dented car, shares culprit's extremely apologetic texts

One Singaporean man managed to quickly reach a concession with the rather apologetic culprit after discovering his car had been damaged.

In a Facebook post, Tong Yee, the co-founder of social enterprise The Thought Collective, shared about his encounter with a certain man named Shamsul.

Apologised profusely

Tong said he found out his car was damaged after finding a small slip of paper on his windscreen on Sep. 23.

The note read "I just hit your car at the back pls contact me [contact number]".

After inspecting his vehicle, he realised the hatchback was dented.

He contacted the person who had left the note behind, and subsequently shared screenshots of the exchange.

Shamsul, the note-writer, was rather apologetic, admitting that the accident was due to his carelessness.

He then said that he would "take responsibility", and was willing to listen to whatever offer Tong made.

As it was a small dent, Tong said that S$200 would suffice to cover the cost of repairs. He added that if the repairs went beyond that, he would cover the cost himself.

Shamsul agreed but requested to pay the amount next week when his salary arrived, to which Tong assured him that he could take his time, and was even willing to accept instalments of S$50 a month.

After Shamsul apologised once again, Tong even went as far as to suggest buying Shamsul dinner to thank him for his honesty and responsibility.

In his post, Tong also said that Shamsul's actions had "really encouraged" him and helped to relieve his stress.

He said:

"And if you really are a foreign national working here, then bless you. It’s a privilege to have you working with us. Grateful for you. And I will do my utmost in making sure your time with us is honoured."

Top photo from Tong Yee / FB