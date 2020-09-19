The Rock rips off malfunctioning gate from own home as it stopped him from going to work

There are mortals and there are gods.

Then there is The Rock.

Part-time Hollywood megastar and full-time man-mountain Dwayne Johnson was on his way to work when he was impeded briefly by the gate of his house.

"We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open," wrote Johnson on social media.

He then tried to override the gate's hydraulic system, though that didn't work.

After making a call to technicians, Johnson — also known in some circles as the apex of the human race — realised that he would be stuck behind the gate for some time as the "gate tech" would only arrive in 45 minutes.

"Ripped it completely out of the brick wall"

"By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day," wrote the closest thing humanity has to a real-life Incredible Hulk.

Not wanting to inconvenience the average joes that he is kind enough to work with, Johnson said: "I did what I had to do".

And what he had to do involved absolutely annihilating the gate-come-hindrance.

"I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass."

About an hour later, after the 21st-century embodiment of Hercules had presumably gotten on with his life, Johnson's security team met with gate technicians and welders.

They were apparently "in disbelief and equally scared" when confronted with the man-beast's trail of destruction.

"Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work," Johnson said.

A separate video posted to social media by the certified devourer of planets, showed it took three men to handle the ruins of the gate.

Got Covid-19, then got stronger

Earlier this month, Johnson made headlines when he revealed he and his family had been infected and recovered from Covid-19.

"We are healthy and we've gotten through Covid-19 stronger and healthier," he said at the time.

Top image from Dwayne Johnson's instagram

