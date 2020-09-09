Temasek reveals it hires about 60% S'porean staff out of 800 headcount globally

Temasek has shed some light on its global headcount and the number of Singaporeans in its employment.

In its Temasek Review 2020 report highlights, the commercial investment company revealed its staff composition proportion in a series of graphs.

Temasek wrote: "We have over 800 people, spanning 32 nationalities across eight countries, investing and working together for a better tomorrow."

It also added, providing a rough composition: "About 60 per cent of our staff across our 11 offices in eight countries are Singaporeans."

"Chinese (9 per cent), American (7 per cent), Indian (6 per cent), British (3 per cent) and Malaysian (3 per cent) constitute the next five largest nationalities."

In other words, the total number of Singaporeans hired is about 500.

The remainder are foreigners and Permanent Residents.

Temasek also wrote: "Local nationals form the vast majority in each of our offices around the world. Our current nationality mix is about 60 per cent Singaporeans and 40 per cent other nationals, which includes about 10 per cent Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs)."

"This mix will continue to change as we work towards opening more offices in Asia, Europe and elsewhere."

As a supplement to the graphics, Temasek also provided another breakdown.

A second set of graphics providing a glimpse of staff composition was posted on Facebook:

Temasek emphasised it has grown over the last two decades, from less than 200 to over 600 strong in Singapore, where most Singaporeans are working: "Temasek has its roots in Singapore, a country founded on the ideals of meritocracy, regardless of race, language or religion. Our character is shaped by the values, the integrity and the capability of our people."

The Temasek Review 2020 highlight also reiterated its corporate values: "We strive to build capable teams in various parts of the world, with a good mix of local knowledge and global outlook. We bond as OneTemasek, regardless of the colour of our skin, or the colour of our passports."

Background

The issue of employing Singaporeans has come to a head in the last few weeks.

Social media postings have zeroed in on staff composition in Temasek leading to CEO Ho Ching responding publicly by calling out the doxxing attempts.

