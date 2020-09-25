Tang Tea House at Jalan Kayu suspended till Oct. 4 due to cockroach infestation

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has suspended the licence of Tang Tea House at Jalan Kayu for two weeks.

The suspension period will last from Sep. 21 to Oct. 4, 2020.

12 demerit points over 12 months

According to a news release by SFA, Tang Tea House has accumulated 12 demerit points over a 12-month period for the following offences:

Failure to keep licensed premises free of cockroach infestation (six demerit points)

Failure to register assistant (six demerit points)

In addition to the suspension, the eatery has also been fined S$800.

Licensees who accumulate more than 12 demerit points within 12 months may have their licence suspended for two or four weeks, or even cancelled.

All food handlers at affected eateries will also have to attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again, before they can resume work.

Tang Tea House sells halal tze char and dim sum.

The brand has four outlets under this concept, with the other three located at Bedok, Changi, and Jurong West.

