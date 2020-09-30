MCCY does not plan to fine people who don't take down S'pore flag after Sep. 30

The Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) has no plans to fine those who continue to fly the Singapore flag after Sep. 30.

According to the law, the Singapore flag can be left displayed until Sep. 30. Not complying with this rule is technically considered an offence and one might be liable for a fine of up to S$1,000.

However, in a statement made by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, he said that as far as he knows, no one has been fined for this.

He also assured everyone, saying: "nor do we plan to do so."

He further explained that they will take action "in cases of deliberate disrespect against the flag in any way".

The rules, he said, are meant to safeguard the dignity of the flag. Hence, there is no reason to "punish" anyone who treats the flag with respect and dignity.

You can see his full statement here:

Law amended this year due to Covid-19

The law states that the national flag can only be displayed outside a building or in an open space between Jul. 1 and Sep. 30 each year, to allow Singapore residents to celebrate National Day.

However, Singaporeans were allowed to display the flag earlier this year due to Covid-19.

The Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem (SAFNA) Rules were amended earlier this year after MCCY received requests from members of the public to display the flag as a demonstration of unity and solidarity with their fellow countrymen.

Top photo via Edwin Tong/FB.