Back

MCCY does not plan to fine people who don't take down S'pore flag after Sep. 30

Action will only be taken in cases of 'deliberate disrespect'.

Tanya Ong | September 30, 2020, 10:40 AM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

The Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) has no plans to fine those who continue to fly the Singapore flag after Sep. 30.

According to the law, the Singapore flag can be left displayed until Sep. 30. Not complying with this rule is technically considered an offence and one might be liable for a fine of up to S$1,000.

However, in a statement made by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, he said that as far as he knows, no one has been fined for this.

He also assured everyone, saying: "nor do we plan to do so."

He further explained that they will take action "in cases of deliberate disrespect against the flag in any way".

The rules, he said, are meant to safeguard the dignity of the flag. Hence, there is no reason to "punish" anyone who treats the flag with respect and dignity.

You can see his full statement here:

Law amended this year due to Covid-19

The law states that the national flag can only be displayed outside a building or in an open space between Jul. 1 and Sep. 30 each year, to allow Singapore residents to celebrate National Day.

However, Singaporeans were allowed to display the flag earlier this year due to Covid-19.

The Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem (SAFNA) Rules were amended earlier this year after MCCY received requests from members of the public to display the flag as a demonstration of unity and solidarity with their fellow countrymen.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via Edwin Tong/FB.

Taiwanese woman in S'pore wants to bring son, 3, back to Taiwan as it is 'safer there', denied by court

The woman is not allowed to take her son overseas without the child's father's approval.

September 30, 2020, 04:08 PM

9 HDB multi-storey carparks to have rooftop urban farms, can produce 1,600 tonnes of vegetables per year

Part of the plan to produce more food locally.

September 30, 2020, 04:01 PM

23 Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 30, 3 cases in the community

Latest update.

September 30, 2020, 03:58 PM

Paya Lebar garden-themed cafe sells flowers, furniture & food like parma ham pizza & waffles

Knot your average cafe.

September 30, 2020, 03:45 PM

LA studio lets influencers look like they're on a private jet for S$88/hour

For the 'gram.

September 30, 2020, 03:31 PM

Trump & Biden engage in 90-minute shouting match during US presidential debate

A messy debate.

September 30, 2020, 02:06 PM

Electricity tariff for all households to rise by 9.3% from Oct. to Dec. 2020

This is due to higher energy costs.

September 30, 2020, 01:36 PM

Amazon taking up 3 floors in Asia Square Tower 1: Bloomberg

Expanding.

September 30, 2020, 01:18 PM

Dog grooming instructor in S'pore allegedly threatened his students & mistreated dog

He allegedly previously threw a dog in a fit of anger.

September 30, 2020, 12:44 PM

Pest control man nervously tries to catch squirming snake at S'pore Poly is another case of wildlife mishandling: Acres

NParks is investigating the incident and the company has signed up for an animal management course.

September 30, 2020, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.