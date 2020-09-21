Back

India reopens Taj Mahal after 6 months despite rising Covid-19 cases

Visitors will be divided into two shifts.

Syahindah Ishak | September 21, 2020, 03:11 PM

Even with 5.4 million Covid-19 cases in the country, India has decided to reopen the Taj Mahal on Monday (Sep. 21).

The iconic tourist attraction has been closed since March 17 due to the pandemic.

Visitors to be divided in two shifts

According to the Hindustan Times, visitors will be divided into two shifts — pre-lunch and post-lunch.

In each shift, there would be a maximum of 2,500 visitors.

This means that only a maximum of 5,000 visitors will be allowed to enter the monument per day.

Tickets can only be purchased online and about 160 of them had already been booked.

The first person to enter Taj Mahal was a tourist from Taiwan staying in India, reported Hindustan Times.

Strict Covid-19 protocols

Tight Covid-19 protocols will be put in place for the visitors.

They will have to go through temperature checks and would be provided with hand sanitisers.

According to BBCvisitors are not allowed to take group photos and have to follow social distancing rules.

However, selfies and solo pictures are allowed.

Additionally, a maximum of five people will be allowed at one time within the main mausoleum which houses the graves of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal, reported Hindustan Times.

The Taj Mahal will also be closed on Fridays.

Over 5.4 million cases

Reuters reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in India has gone over 5.4 million.

The country's health ministry revealed that more than 92,000 cases were reported over 24 hours on Sunday (Sep. 20). Which is part of a rising trend in the country.

Image from worldometer.

Over 86,000 people have passed away in the country due to the virus.

India could also potentially overtake the United States, the country with the most number of Covid-19 cases (6.7 million).

