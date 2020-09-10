Taiwanese woman purposely sneezed on Ion Orchard guard who denied her entry, jailed 11 weeks

A Taiwanese woman who intentionally sneezed on a security guard at Ion Orchard shopping mall has been sentenced to 11 weeks' jail.

Tried to enter mall without mask

The woman, 46-year-old Sun Szu-Yen, had attempted to enter the mall without a mask on.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, security guard Devika Rani Muthu Krishnan was stationed at the mall's entrance on Apr. 12.

Devika reminded Sun, who was with her son at the time, to wear a mask before entering the mall.

Sun's son was also without a mask.

However, Sun instead used her scarf to wrap around her mouth.

Devika stopped Sun from heading into the mall, and Sun pulled out another scarf from her bag, wanting to use it as a mask.

When Sun was once again denied entry into the mall, she purposely sneezed in Devika's direction.

She also said, "You get it? You get it already!", and whipped out her passport from her bag, and added, "I am China, I am Taiwan."

Devika proceeded to ask Sun to leave.

Sun then took the form she had previously written her particulars and contact details on for contact tracing, and scribbled on it to cancel them out.

She also told Devika to "shut up", and "do your work", when the latter attempted to stop her.

Both mother and son left soon after. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Threw objects out of window in separate incident

In a separate incident, Sun was charged for throwing objects out of her condominium window late at night.

The Straits Times reported that Sun resides at a third-storey unit of a condominium located near Bukit Timah Road.

Investigations revealed that on June 4, 2019, Sun had lobbed various items out of her son's bedroom window as she felt "stressed and frustrated".

These items included a model globe, a green plastic chair, a vacuum cleaner, a glass bottle, several pencils and a white plastic dustbin.

She had done this after noting that there was no one directly below the window.

Musnorman Bin Mustafa, 43, a security guard at the property, then reported the incident to the police after Sun refused to calm down.

One count of harassment and one count of performing rash act

Sun is currently in Singapore on a long-term pass.

She pleaded guilty to one count of harassment and one count of performing a rash act, and was sentenced to 11 weeks' jail on Sep. 10, reported ST.

The court found that Sun was not suffering from any mental illness.

According to ST, she was also assessed for her suitability for a community service order (CSO) — which requires individuals to carry out supervised community service for a given period — as well as a day reporting order (DRO).

Offenders undergoing DROs have to report to a day reporting centre for monitoring and counselling, and will need to go through rehabilitation.

However, the judge said that a DRO and CSO were not recommended for Sun as she lacks family support.

Sun told the court that she would like to remain in Singapore, as her son was schooling here.

For harassment, she could have been jailed up to six months and fined up to S$5,000.

For performing a rash act, she could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to S$2,500.

