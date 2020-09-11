Back

69-year-old stroke patient jailed 2 weeks for molesting 23-year-old maid

The maid had been tasked to take care of the accused due to his mobility issues.

Matthias Ang | September 11, 2020, 06:20 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

A 69-year-old stroke patient, Heng Thiam Soon, has pleaded guilty to one count of molesting a 23-year-old maid from Myanmar, with two more charges taken into consideration, according to court documents seen by Mothership.

The victim, who cannot be named due to a gag order, had her buttocks stroked by Heng on three occasions, between May 2019 and July 2019.

He was sentenced to two weeks' imprisonment on Sep. 11, The Straits Times reported.

Maid begun working for accused and wife in April 2019

Court documents further stated that the maid had begun working for the accused and his wife in April 2019.

Her task was to take care of Heng as he had mobility issues after suffering a stroke in Nov. 2018.

She also slept in the same bedroom as him and was able to communicate with the couple using simple English.

Asked victim to retrieve something for him

Investigations then revealed that at some point between May 2019 and July 2019, in the accused's bedroom, Heng had asked the victim for help retrieve something.

When the maid headed over to the bed do so, Heng reached out to stroke her on her buttocks without her consent.

This resulted in the maid pushing his arm away, stating that he could not touch her.

Subsequently, the police received a report from the Burmese embassy on July 16 about the case.

Prosecution urges three weeks, defence urges fine

The Straits Times further reported that Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Chong had argued for three weeks on the grounds that the maid trusted Heng, while the accused's lawyer, Wilbur Lua, pressed for a fine as Heng is under supervision at a nursing home.

For outraging the modesty of a domestic worker, Heng could have been imprisoned for up to four years, or fined, or a combination of the two. He cannot be caned as he is above 50.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Matthias Ang

S'pore renowned Chinese cuisine chef Tan Yong Hua dies at 48

Rest in peace.

September 11, 2020, 06:22 PM

S'porean opens bed & breakfast in Hokkaido with nice view of farmlands & serves S'pore food

Run by a Singaporean woman and her Japanese husband.

September 11, 2020, 06:16 PM

China orders media blackout on 'Mulan' despite Disney's best efforts to cater to Chinese market

Disney's dashed hopes in China.

September 11, 2020, 05:36 PM

M'sian Health Minister says M'sia looking to fully reopen border with S'pore in Jan. 2021

Malaysia's Health Minister said both the economy and health are very important matters.

September 11, 2020, 05:31 PM

Single dad appeals to Lasalle students for unwanted design books, as son, 10, aspires to be architect

The written appeal was spotted by a student, who posted it online.

September 11, 2020, 04:45 PM

Maid gets 4 weeks' jail for stealing from employers

The thefts happened between March and May 2020.

September 11, 2020, 04:38 PM

Cathay launches online streaming service for new & library titles from S$5.98

Movies from the comfort of your home.

September 11, 2020, 04:31 PM

Letterbox master doors at 6 HDB blocks in Chua Chu Kang pried open, SingPost investigating

The affected blocks were at Chua Chu Kang St 53 and Choa Chu Kang North 5.

September 11, 2020, 04:12 PM

87 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 11, no cases in community

This brings the total number of cases to 57,316.

September 11, 2020, 04:07 PM

Motorists skirt around accident at Clementi Road & Ulu Pandan Road junction: Woman, 71, injured

Self-regulating traffic.

September 11, 2020, 03:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.