69-year-old stroke patient jailed 2 weeks for molesting 23-year-old maid

A 69-year-old stroke patient, Heng Thiam Soon, has pleaded guilty to one count of molesting a 23-year-old maid from Myanmar, with two more charges taken into consideration, according to court documents seen by Mothership.

The victim, who cannot be named due to a gag order, had her buttocks stroked by Heng on three occasions, between May 2019 and July 2019.

He was sentenced to two weeks' imprisonment on Sep. 11, The Straits Times reported.

Maid begun working for accused and wife in April 2019

Court documents further stated that the maid had begun working for the accused and his wife in April 2019.

Her task was to take care of Heng as he had mobility issues after suffering a stroke in Nov. 2018.

She also slept in the same bedroom as him and was able to communicate with the couple using simple English.

Asked victim to retrieve something for him

Investigations then revealed that at some point between May 2019 and July 2019, in the accused's bedroom, Heng had asked the victim for help retrieve something.

When the maid headed over to the bed do so, Heng reached out to stroke her on her buttocks without her consent.

This resulted in the maid pushing his arm away, stating that he could not touch her.

Subsequently, the police received a report from the Burmese embassy on July 16 about the case.

Prosecution urges three weeks, defence urges fine

The Straits Times further reported that Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Chong had argued for three weeks on the grounds that the maid trusted Heng, while the accused's lawyer, Wilbur Lua, pressed for a fine as Heng is under supervision at a nursing home.

For outraging the modesty of a domestic worker, Heng could have been imprisoned for up to four years, or fined, or a combination of the two. He cannot be caned as he is above 50.

