2 men caught stealing 11 Sri Lankan crabs from claw machine at House of Seafood in Punggol

A bald man and his long-haired accomplice were caught red-handed trying to steal 11 Sri Lankan crabs from a crab claw machine at the House of Seafood restaurant in Punggol on Monday night, Sep. 21.

Stuffed six Sri Lankan crabs in one backpack

Hiding at the back of the claw machine, confused patrons noticed the bald man, 59, sneakily grabbing crabs that were just placed inside the claw machine by one of the restaurant employees and stuffing it in his backpack, reported Lianhe Wanbao.

The employee, who also noticed the man acting strangely, confronted him.

After being interrogated a few times, he took three crabs out from his backpack, throwing them on the ground, rudely telling her that he'll "return" the crabs to her.

As he turned around to leave in a huff, he noticed that the employee was still tailing him, and threw out three more crabs before attempting to escape.

The employee tugged onto his backpack while informing her manager about the situation, telling him to report the matter to the police.

The incident occurred at around 8pm.

Accomplice had five crabs in backpack, police found

The 59-year-old managed to run to the bus stop before he was subdued by the employee with the assistance of three other members of the public.

When the police arrived at the scene, the employee realised that the man had an accomplice -- a long-haired 64-year-old man, who was also caught by the police.

Five more crabs were found in the long-haired man's backpack.

The 11 crabs are estimated to be worth about S$1,000.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Stole around 81 crabs in four attempts

According to House of Seafood CEO Francis Ng, this was not the first attempt by the bald man to steal crabs from the restaurant.

In fact, it was his fourth attempt.

According to CCTV footage, the bald man had managed to steal crabs from them in January, February, and in April as well.

During the first two attempts, he managed to get away with around 15 crabs each, and successfully stole 40 crabs during his third attempt.

He usually struck at around 8pm, during the restaurant's peak hour.

"We usually only realise that the crabs were missing while counting stock, and all of the crabs stolen were shipped from Sri Lanka. Our losses from this are in the tens of thousands of dollars," Ng told the Chinese daily.

Ng speculated that the duo were planning to resell the crabs, as they were probably unable to finish all the crabs by themselves.

He was also grateful to the patron who quickly notified his employee of the unusual behaviour, and said that he will be installing more security cameras as a precaution, especially around areas of the restaurant where the crabs are stored.

The crab claw machine was previously in the news for the wrong reasons.

The restaurant faced backlash after they allowed customers to catch their own crabs from the claw machine, a marketing stunt that was denounced by the public as cruel.

