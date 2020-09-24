There’s a staycation deal for every S’porean, from the foodies to the social butterflies

Vacations are so 2019. The real trend right now (relentlessly enforced by global events) is taking time off to have staycations.

Treat yourself to a few nights’ stay at one of these unique hotels. There’s something for everyone, no matter your personality.

Guaranteed to be shiok.

1. Pool lovers

With Singapore’s weather being hot half the time, it’s no wonder many of us like to dive into the waters to escape the heat.

There are few more enjoyable experiences than feeling the pull of gravity cease its hold over you as you slip into a pool, enjoying the sense of weightlessness and the cool temperatures on hot, sunny days.

Coconut juice or, if you’re feeling it, Singapore Sling in one hand, and you’re set.

The Sofitel Sentosa and the Equarius Hotel, also on Sentosa, are two excellent choices for more aquatic-minded holidaymakers.

The latter even has a private pool where you can float around to your heart’s content and pretend you’re one of those “crazy rich” Asians.

Take a dip, let yourself submerge beneath the blue waters, and pretend there’s nothing in the world you need to do except… to relax.

2. Gym buffs

But there are some who will not let a little thing like a vacation interrupt their iron-clad fitness routine. (Walao, you all very disciplined, but good for you.)

Habits are hard to break, and good habits like exercising regularly take a long time to develop.

But you don’t have to stop at all if you book a stay in one of these hotels.

The Capri by Fraser Changi City Point boasts a fully-equipped gym that is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for all your cardio and weight-lifting needs. It even has a jet pool where you can go to recuperate after a particularly punishing workout.

The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore also has a 24/7 fitness centre. In addition to weights and treadmills, guests can burn off their calories with medicine balls, boxing gear, and practise yoga in a movement studio.

The Singaporean in you will surely light up at all the free facilities you can use.

Jet pools and steam rooms provide a place to cool off and relax once you no longer feel guilty about that extra scoop of ice-cream you just couldn’t say no to.

3. Scene connoisseurs

Are you the kind of vacationer who rates their holidays by the quality of the Instagram photos they take? The Warehouse Hotel might just be the ticket.

This century-old building now houses 37 rooms with a “focus on heritage and culture.” Once located close to our city’s red-light district, having a drink at the well-stocked bar calls to mind an earlier time when Singapore was a little less strait-laced.

Ask the bartender for your favourite tipple, pose with the drink, and boom. You have your Instagram photo right there.

For something a little more scenic, the Fullerton Bay Hotel offers sweeping views of the bay area and the iconic Marina Bay Sands.

4. Social butterflies

Some people take a holiday to get away from it all. Work, family, responsibilities of all kinds.

But maybe you’re an extrovert, blessed with boundless reserves of social energy, and you only truly recharge in the presence of others.

Instead of a tiny room, the bigger spaces of Pan Pacific Serviced Suites may be more to your liking. A fully equipped kitchenette with all the appliances Gordon Ramsay could ask for is just the beginning. It’s like living in a luxury apartment with five-star amenities.

Bring the entire kampong (but limited to five please), and bond over your new experiences together.

5. Serenity seekers

Let’s face it, Singapore is a stressful place to live in, even at the best of times. And living together on this tiny island inevitably means crowds and noise, especially if you live in an HDB flat where neighbours are located left, right, centre.

So if you’re tired of your neighbours upstairs stomping around, these hotels are sure to provide the peace, quiet and privacy that you need.

May we present you with...Capella Hotel in Sentosa.

Located on Sentosa, Capella Singapore is a luxurious getaway hidden from the hustle and bustle of mainland Singapore. It has a rich history, with buildings on the grounds once used by British officers during the colonial days. Peacocks roam freely, quite unafraid of guests.

But the highlight has to be the Library Lounge, where U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un held a historic Summit in 2018.

The Barracks Hotel, also on Sentosa, provides a similar experience.

Once used as an artillery outpost (army boys, we can feel you recoiling), the hotel is now a sanctuary from the modern world.

6. Activity junkies

You may be something of an Amy Santiago from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, with an itemised list of activities to do while on vacation, down to the minute

If so, look for hotels that provide easy access to lots of activities tailored to your own preferences. The Marriott Tang Plaza, situated in the heart of Orchard Road, might be suitable.

Take in a movie at the nearby Shaw cinema, go shopping at Ion, have a drink at Emerald Hill, or go bowling at Somerset.

There’s enough to do here to satisfy even the most hardcore vacationer. If this describes you to a tee, download the 20 per cent off local activities coupon to make the most of your stay.

7. Atas foodies

At the end of the day, a staycation is still a staycation. It’s not like we can visit the Eiffel Tower or snap photos of the Rainbow Bridge.

In lieu of seeing the sights, why not focus on another important aspect of going on holiday -- the dining? Yes, we Singaporeans sure love our food.

Splurge a little, treat yourself, and have a fancy, high-end dinner to impress even the snootiest side of you.

If that sounds good, a hotel with an excellent restaurant should be high on your list. The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore features the opulently luxurious 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung, a multiple-Michelin-starred chef.

Feast on culinary treasures like lobster and revamped local delights, like laksa.

Guaranteed to leave your belly satisfied.

Happy staycationing! You deserve it.

This sponsored article by Expedia made the writer wistfully flip through his passport.

Top image from Expedia.