Back

Starbucks S'pore offering free reusable cup with purchase of Venti-sized drinks on Sep. 9, 2020

More 9/9 deals.

Fasiha Nazren | September 08, 2020, 03:56 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

If you're looking for good deals to seize this 9/9, here's one for you.

Free reusable cup

On Sep. 9, customers who purchase any Venti-sized handcrafted coffee beverage from Starbucks Singapore can receive a free limited-edition reusable cup.

These coffee beverages include espresso beverages, coffee-based Frappuccino and freshly brewed coffee).

Here's what the reusable cup looks like:

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore.

Autumn-themed drinks

The Pumpkin Spice Latte (from S$7.60) is making a return to the coffee chain again.

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore.

This season-defining drink consists of espresso roast, creamy milk and notes of pumpkin.

It is topped with rich pumpkin-flavoured sauce, fluffy whipped cream and real pumpkin pie spices.

Alternatively, there is also the new Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew (from S$7.20) which pairs cold brew coffee with the flavours of real pumpkin and vanilla syrup.

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore.

It is topped with light pumpkin-flavoured cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.

The Pumpkin Spice Nitro Cold Brew (from S$8.30) is infused with Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew, sweet vanilla sweet cream and golden pumpkin spice sauce.

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore.

It is then topped with pumpkin cream cold foam.

Another new addition is the Oat Caramel Macchiato (from S$7.80), which consists of espresso, creamy oat milk and vanilla syrup.

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore.

It is topped with a drizzle of caramel sauce.

There is also the new Almondmilk Hazelnut Latte (from S$7.60).

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore.

It has almond milk, a new dairy alternative, with espresso and hazelnut syrup.

The drink is topped with a sprinkle of crunchy almonds.

Green tea basque burnt cheesecake and more

Starbucks will also be offering food items like the Impossible Wrap (S$6.90).

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore.

And the following new variety of cakes at S$6.90 per slice:

  • Raspberry Velvet Cheesecake

  • Black Cocoa and Vanilla Cream Cheesecake

  • Green Tea Basque Burnt Cheesecake

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore.

Starbucks Anniversary merchandise

Starbucks Singapore will also be its Starbucks Anniversary Collection, which features the Siren.

This collection is available in stores and on the Starbucks Flagship Store on LazMall from Sep. 9.

Coffee mugs

12oz: S$24.90

Tea cup

3oz: S$27.90

Siren Bearista

S$34.90

Dive mug

10oz: S$29.90

Shells tumbler

20oz: S$39.90

Siren collection

From left to right: 16oz: $36.90, 16oz: $45.90, 16oz: $45.90

Contrast collection

From left to right: 20oz: $49.90, 20oz: $29.90, 12oz: $39.90

Seashells collection

From left to right: 12oz: $29.90, 14oz: $27.90

Waves collection

From left to right: 16oz: $26.90, 24oz: $28.90

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Starbucks Singapore.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.