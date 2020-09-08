Starbucks S'pore offering free reusable cup with purchase of Venti-sized drinks on Sep. 9, 2020

If you're looking for good deals to seize this 9/9, here's one for you.

Free reusable cup

On Sep. 9, customers who purchase any Venti-sized handcrafted coffee beverage from Starbucks Singapore can receive a free limited-edition reusable cup.

These coffee beverages include espresso beverages, coffee-based Frappuccino and freshly brewed coffee).

Here's what the reusable cup looks like:

Autumn-themed drinks

The Pumpkin Spice Latte (from S$7.60) is making a return to the coffee chain again.

This season-defining drink consists of espresso roast, creamy milk and notes of pumpkin.

It is topped with rich pumpkin-flavoured sauce, fluffy whipped cream and real pumpkin pie spices.

Alternatively, there is also the new Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew (from S$7.20) which pairs cold brew coffee with the flavours of real pumpkin and vanilla syrup.

It is topped with light pumpkin-flavoured cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.

The Pumpkin Spice Nitro Cold Brew (from S$8.30) is infused with Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew, sweet vanilla sweet cream and golden pumpkin spice sauce.

It is then topped with pumpkin cream cold foam.

Another new addition is the Oat Caramel Macchiato (from S$7.80), which consists of espresso, creamy oat milk and vanilla syrup.

It is topped with a drizzle of caramel sauce.

There is also the new Almondmilk Hazelnut Latte (from S$7.60).

It has almond milk, a new dairy alternative, with espresso and hazelnut syrup.

The drink is topped with a sprinkle of crunchy almonds.

Green tea basque burnt cheesecake and more

Starbucks will also be offering food items like the Impossible Wrap (S$6.90).

And the following new variety of cakes at S$6.90 per slice:

Raspberry Velvet Cheesecake

Black Cocoa and Vanilla Cream Cheesecake

Green Tea Basque Burnt Cheesecake

Starbucks Anniversary merchandise

Starbucks Singapore will also be its Starbucks Anniversary Collection, which features the Siren.

This collection is available in stores and on the Starbucks Flagship Store on LazMall from Sep. 9.

Coffee mugs

Tea cup

Siren Bearista

Dive mug

Shells tumbler

Siren collection

Contrast collection

Seashells collection

Waves collection

