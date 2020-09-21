1-for-1 selected venti-sized drinks at Starbucks S'pore all day, till Sep. 24, 2020

From now till Sep. 24, Starbucks Singapore will be offering a one-for-one promotion on selected Venti-sized drinks.
The drinks are:
- Green Tea Frappuccino
- Chocolate Chip Frappuccino
- Dark Mocha Frappuccino
View this post on Instagram
Feeling a little greeny today? 💚 I was curious to try this drink after watching the AceFamily challenge on YouTube, it may not sound weird but it’s pretty good! — || Green Tea Frappuccino w/ 3 pumps of raspberry syrup (substitute the vanilla syrup) || 💭DRINK 5️⃣ / 5️⃣ The original drink(from acefamily) was with 10 pumps of raspberry in a Grande size but that is way too much for me🙅🏻♀️ 3 pumps is good enough 👍🏼👍🏼 📍Starbucks • • • #foodwithtee #starbucks #starbuckscanada #acefamily #austinmcbroom #catherinepaiz #greenteafrappuccino #tall #grande #fraplife #instadrink #summerdrinks #greentea #different #dailyhive #dishedvan #yvr #604 #acefamily #greendrink
Details
The promotion will run till Sep. 24, and is valid for customers who purchase their drinks using a Starbucks card.
It is redeemable at all Starbucks outlets except for those at Changi Airport and Jewel Changi Airport.
Do note that each member is limited to three vouchers.
Each voucher is limited to just one redemption.
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top photo via Starbucks app and @foodwith_tee on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.