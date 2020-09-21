Back

1-for-1 selected venti-sized drinks at Starbucks S'pore all day, till Sep. 24, 2020

Siti Hawa | September 21, 2020, 03:03 PM

From now till Sep. 24, Starbucks Singapore will be offering a one-for-one promotion on selected Venti-sized drinks.

The drinks are:

  • Green Tea Frappuccino

  • Chocolate Chip Frappuccino

  • Dark Mocha Frappuccino

Details

The promotion will run till Sep. 24, and is valid for customers who purchase their drinks using a Starbucks card.

It is redeemable at all Starbucks outlets except for those at Changi Airport and Jewel Changi Airport.

Do note that each member is limited to three vouchers.

Each voucher is limited to just one redemption.

