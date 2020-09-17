S'porean, 29, escapes police during midnight car chase, arrested 4 days later in CNB drug bust

The Central Narcotics Bureau recently arrested five Singaporeans for suspected drug offences.

7g of "Ice" (Methamphetamine) were seized during the operation that took place across multiple locations in Singapore and involved a car chase.

On September 12, at about 1.10am, Traffic Police officers patrolling along the CTE (SLE) near Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 signalled for a driver to stop for a check.

The driver, referred to as "A", sped off instead, prompting the Traffic Police to pursue his car.

The car chase ended along Canberra Street when the car mounted a kerb and collided into a tree.

The 31-year-old "A" was arrested by the police for dangerous driving, driving without a valid driving license, and suspected drug-related offences.

His passenger, "B", a 29-year-old man, fled the scene.

After extensive investigations, officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) established the identity of "B". Preliminary investigations revealed that he was picked up by "C", a 34-year-old man in a van after he fled Canberra Street on September 12.

CNB officers proceeded to arrest "C" in the vicinity of Corporation Walk in the evening of September 15. He was arrested for suspected drug activities.

Later that evening, CNB officers arrested two more people — "D", a 31-year-old male and "E", a 25-year-old female — in a follow-up operation in the vicinity of Ho Ching Road. A search of their residential unit yielded a packet containing 1g of "Ice" and various drug paraphernalia.

CNB's preliminary investigations revealed that the "E" had purchased that packet of "Ice" from "B" two weeks prior.

The next day on September 16, CNB raided the hideout of "B", located in the vicinity of Anchorvale Road.

"B" refused to heed the officers' orders to open his door. The CNB officers then forced their way in and made their move to arrest him. "B" put up a violent struggle and the officers had to subdue him using necessary force.

There in the unit, CNB officers found seven packets containing about 6g of "Ice" and various drug paraphernalia.

A 31-year-old female ,"F", was also arrested there for suspected drug activities.

"F" was arrested with her four-month-old infant. CNB's preliminary investigations revealed that "F" had been abusing "Ice" during her pregnancy. The infant was placed in the safe custody of a relative.

All five Singaporeans — "B", "C", "D", "E", and "F" — were arrested by CNB officers for suspected drug offences. Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top images via CNB and Youth Solutions