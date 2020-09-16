Back

S'poreans with Apple Watch can earn up to S$380 by completing activities in new HPB & Apple programme

Users will have to complete various health-related tasks through the LumiHealth app.

Darryl Laiu | September 16, 2020, 02:29 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) has developed an app in conjunction with Apple to encourage Singaporeans to keep healthy.

LumiHealth will connect with the Apple Watch, and encourage Singaporeans to adopt healthy habits through personalised reminders, programs, and activity coaching.

Image via Apple.

Complete tasks to earn vouchers

This process is gamified in the app, as users will have to help an intergalactic explorer travel through worlds by completing various tasks.

The aim is to get the explorer home.

These tasks are based on their age, gender, and weight, and include weekly goals that can be met through activities like walking, swimming, and yoga.

The app will also encourage users to go for health screenings and immunisations, do things to improve their sleep habits, encourage better food choices, and practice mindfulness.

Image via Apple.

Progression through these tasks will be tracked on the Apple Watch and LumiHealth app.

The programme — which will last for two years — will be launched in October. By completing these tasks over the duration of the programme, users can earn up to S$380 in HPB eVouchers.

Only Singapore residents aged 17 and older, and with a SingPass account are eligible to participate.

Only on Apple devices for now

According to The Straits Times, HPB said that its long-term goal is to work with various device and technology partners "to increasingly leverage technology for our programmes".

"This will create an ecosystem of technology-enabled health promotion programmes that can target different segments of the population."

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said: “Even as all of us around the world are dealing with the challenges of COVID-19, we must keep investing in our future. And there is no better investment than in our own personal health."

“This partnership between Singapore and Apple will enable Singaporeans to lead healthier lives, but equally important, it will contribute valuable insights to improving the health of people all over the world,” added Heng.

Top image adapted from Apple and HPB/FB.

7-Eleven x Coca-Cola opens two-storey store in Raffles Place with 'Pit-Stop' & claw machines

Tokens to use the claw machines will be provided with a minimum spend of S$7 at the retail area.

September 16, 2020, 02:03 PM

WP's Sylvia Lim to raise issues in Parti Liyani case in next parliament sitting

This is to address 'deeper issues' raised by the case.

September 16, 2020, 01:42 PM

Taiwanese celeb Alien Huang aka Xiao Gui dies at 36

RIP.

September 16, 2020, 01:11 PM

Facebook users flooding feeds with new Avatar feature, here's how to get one

One more way to be more yourself than yourself.

September 16, 2020, 01:03 PM

Woodlands cat feeder in coma after being hit by lorry, replacement feeders urgently needed

Food will be provided.

September 16, 2020, 12:12 PM

STB: Merchants who increase prices unreasonably could be taken off SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme

STB will work with other agencies to monitor the situation closely.

September 16, 2020, 12:05 PM

S'pore hotel says it welcomes all after viral post of gay couple gets some negative comments

The couple have been featured by the hotel before.

September 16, 2020, 11:09 AM

Halal cafe sells Yakult Cake with White Chocolate Glaze for S$7.90/slice or S$59.90 for whole cake

Yummy.

September 16, 2020, 11:08 AM

STB: S'poreans above 18 to get S$100 worth of vouchers for staycations, attraction tickets & tours

This scheme will last from Dec. 2020 to end-June 2021.

September 16, 2020, 11:00 AM

Newton hits 21°C, Pasir Panjang whipped by 66.7kmh winds as rain falls islandwide from 3am

Many would have shuddered in their slumber.

September 16, 2020, 04:42 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.