S'poreans with Apple Watch can earn up to S$380 by completing activities in new HPB & Apple programme

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) has developed an app in conjunction with Apple to encourage Singaporeans to keep healthy.

LumiHealth will connect with the Apple Watch, and encourage Singaporeans to adopt healthy habits through personalised reminders, programs, and activity coaching.

Complete tasks to earn vouchers

This process is gamified in the app, as users will have to help an intergalactic explorer travel through worlds by completing various tasks.

The aim is to get the explorer home.

These tasks are based on their age, gender, and weight, and include weekly goals that can be met through activities like walking, swimming, and yoga.

The app will also encourage users to go for health screenings and immunisations, do things to improve their sleep habits, encourage better food choices, and practice mindfulness.

Progression through these tasks will be tracked on the Apple Watch and LumiHealth app.

The programme — which will last for two years — will be launched in October. By completing these tasks over the duration of the programme, users can earn up to S$380 in HPB eVouchers.

Only Singapore residents aged 17 and older, and with a SingPass account are eligible to participate.

Only on Apple devices for now

According to The Straits Times, HPB said that its long-term goal is to work with various device and technology partners "to increasingly leverage technology for our programmes".

"This will create an ecosystem of technology-enabled health promotion programmes that can target different segments of the population."

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said: “Even as all of us around the world are dealing with the challenges of COVID-19, we must keep investing in our future. And there is no better investment than in our own personal health."

“This partnership between Singapore and Apple will enable Singaporeans to lead healthier lives, but equally important, it will contribute valuable insights to improving the health of people all over the world,” added Heng.

Top image adapted from Apple and HPB/FB.