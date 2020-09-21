Back

Man pays S$5.50 & gets 7 pieces of spam fries from Downtown East eatery, wonders if he has been home too long

King of Prawn Noodles said that they are currently investigating the issue.

Siti Hawa | September 21, 2020, 01:25 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man by the name of Ahyong Levine Huang took to Facebook on Sep. 20 to share his experience ordering spam fries from King of Prawn Noodles, an eatery located at Downtown East.

Huang had ordered the dish via GrabFood and paid S$5.50 for it.

However, he was not pleased with what he received.

Photo via Ahyong Levine Huang on Facebook

Huang received seven pieces of spam fries packed in a plastic container.

In his post, he expressed his displeasure at the portion size:

"Is I stay at home too long alr or what. **** $5.50 spam fries 7PC. Next time save the container 7pieces use tissue paper wrap can already."

He also attached a photo of the receipt:

Photo via Ahyong Levine Huang on Facebook

Reactions

In response to the Facebook post, one person pointed out that two to three cans of luncheon meat would cost S$5.50:

Some suggested that the delivery rider ate the spam fries:

One person suggested that if the seven pieces of spam fries were put together, it would form one layer of the can:

Investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership, King of Prawn Noodles said that they are currently investigating the issue.

They will also be "making a resolution with the affected party".

The eatery said:

"The portion size is incorrect and we are conducting an internal investigation and review to find out what went wrong. We have contacted the customer and clarified the issue and also processed a resolution for the incorrect order."

When Mothership ordered the same dish from the eatery, this is what we received:

Photo via Darryl Laiu

Photo via Darryl Laiu

View the original post here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Ahyong Levine Huang on Facebook

1-for-1 selected Venti-sized drinks at Starbucks S'pore all day, till Sep. 24, 2020

Yum.

September 21, 2020, 03:03 PM

Smoker in Bedok HDB flat gets water poured on him by disgruntled neighbour upstairs

Was she maybe hoping to somehow extinguish the cigarettes?

September 21, 2020, 02:39 PM

Man narrowly escapes death twice after car rear-ends stationary van in middle of S'pore expressway

Close shave.

September 21, 2020, 01:46 PM

S'pore woman whose son, 11, passed away, calls on KKH to improve attending to those seeking help

KKH has said that it will be raising the feedback to its senior management.

September 21, 2020, 01:13 PM

Wet & wild weather in S'pore going into end-2020 because La Nina

Umbrella time.

September 21, 2020, 12:44 PM

Night Owl Cinematics founder Ryan Tan gets dog with influencer, fans speculate relationship

Cute doggo.

September 21, 2020, 12:25 PM

MOM's report on S'pore food sector shows urgent need for companies & workers to adapt or else

Food manufacturers that invested in automation were able to keep with orders even during the circuit breaker.

September 21, 2020, 11:30 AM

Lee Isaac Chung to direct adaption of popular Japanese animated film 'Your Name'

His debut film Munyurangabo premiered at Cannes to great acclaim.

September 21, 2020, 12:25 AM

Sengkang Town Council reveals top 20 shortlisted designs for logo design competition

There were a total of 419 entries.

September 21, 2020, 12:03 AM

Telco customer service office in Tai Seng among places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The total number of cases is 57,576 as of Sep. 20, 12pm.

September 20, 2020, 11:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.