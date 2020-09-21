Man pays S$5.50 & gets 7 pieces of spam fries from Downtown East eatery, wonders if he has been home too long

A man by the name of Ahyong Levine Huang took to Facebook on Sep. 20 to share his experience ordering spam fries from King of Prawn Noodles, an eatery located at Downtown East.

Huang had ordered the dish via GrabFood and paid S$5.50 for it.

However, he was not pleased with what he received.

Huang received seven pieces of spam fries packed in a plastic container.

In his post, he expressed his displeasure at the portion size:

"Is I stay at home too long alr or what. **** $5.50 spam fries 7PC. Next time save the container 7pieces use tissue paper wrap can already."

He also attached a photo of the receipt:

Reactions

In response to the Facebook post, one person pointed out that two to three cans of luncheon meat would cost S$5.50:

Some suggested that the delivery rider ate the spam fries:

One person suggested that if the seven pieces of spam fries were put together, it would form one layer of the can:

Investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership, King of Prawn Noodles said that they are currently investigating the issue.

They will also be "making a resolution with the affected party".

The eatery said:

"The portion size is incorrect and we are conducting an internal investigation and review to find out what went wrong. We have contacted the customer and clarified the issue and also processed a resolution for the incorrect order."

When Mothership ordered the same dish from the eatery, this is what we received:

View the original post here:

Top photo via Ahyong Levine Huang on Facebook