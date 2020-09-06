Snow City S'pore launches coldest shooting arena for close quarter battles & target shooting

If you're looking for something new to do over the weekends, you may want to check this out.

On Sep. 4, Snow City Singapore launched a new shooting arena which aims to provide a fun experience for guests aged 14 years old and above.

Coldest shooting arena

Snow City's new facility has also been certified as Singapore's Coldest Shooting Arena by the Singapore Book of Records.

A dedicated team of professionals from United Shooters with more than 20 years of shooting and coaching experience will be onsite to guide guests through the shooting range.

The shooting range offers two new activities:

Target Shooting

For target shooting, guests will receive a paintball marker to test their precision skills by attempting to shoot down 12 targets.

To make the experience more exhilarating, one can challenge their family and friends to see who can knock down the targets in the shortest time.

Close Quarter Battle

Guests can experience close quarter battle in a sub-zero closed environment at the shooting arena.

Just like paintball, guests will have to form a group of two to five players to battle it out across the snowfield.

From S$19

Here's how much the activities will cost:

Top image courtesy of Snow City Singapore.