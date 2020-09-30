Pest control man nervously tries to catch squirming snake at S'pore Poly is another case of wildlife mishandling: Acres

A video showing one pest control staff's frantic attempt to catch a small snake has been making its round recently.

In response to Mothership, the National Parks Board (NParks) said that investigation is ongoing.

Pest control man struggles with catching snake in Singapore Polytechnic

In a video, uploaded to the Instagram account @sgfollowsall on Sep. 18, a staff member of a pest control company was seen struggling to catch a snake at the staircase landing.

The location tag in the Instagram post shows that the incident happened at Singapore Polytechnic.

The snake was initially mistaken for a piece of wire and a pest control company was called in at around 1:40pm.

The video shows the man throwing a black trash bag into the air, out of which a small snake falls out.

After which, the staff member attempts to pin the snake with a stick and appears to flee from the snake when it approaches him.

The person is seen in a shirt that is identical to the uniform of Anticimex, a company that was previously accused of mishandling of a python at Orchard Road last year.

Mothership has reached out to Anticimex for comments.

Poor handling creates unnecessary fear among public: Acres

Wildlife rescue group Acres' deputy chief executive officer Kalai Vanan told Mothership that this is "another sad case of a locally protected wild animal being mishandled by pest control".

According to Kalai, the video shows mishandling of the snake, due to "total lack of knowledge" on handling this situation:

"The trash bag indicates that the pest control officer was potentially using it to contain the snake. We have come across countless animals dying from suffocation from use of trash bags to contain such animals. Using a stick to pin, hit or subdue such a tiny snake can easily kill or injure."

While Kalai is unable to confirm the species, he said that it is most likely a species of garden or tree snake.

Kalai also hoped that the authorities will investigate this matter seriously in the same way they do for other protected wildlife.

He added:

"[...] we are only aware of this situation because the video surfaced. Such poor handling creates unnecessary fear among public instead of raising awareness about our wildlife. It also shows how the pest control officer has likely been forced into doing something he is not comfortable with. This turns into a vicious cycle of wild animals being treated as pests, resulting in more such situations of pest control officers being forced to handle a wild animal situation out of fear. Like what Minister Desmond Lee rightly said during the Festival of Biodiversity earlier this month, about all of us being stewards and custodians of our native biodiversity, our local wildlife should be cherished and handled by people with expertise and compassion."

With proper training and understanding of snakes' behaviours, Acres staff members cooly handled snakes numerous times without causing harm to either their staff or the animal.

Here are some examples:

NParks is investigating the incident

In response to a media query, NParks told Mothership that the agency was alerted to the case of an animal management company allegedly mishandling a snake.

They are currently investigating the incident, said How Choon Beng, the Director of Wildlife Management & Outreach at NParks.

The agency also highlighted that it has rolled out a new Animal Management Professional Certification Programme to equip professionals in the animal management industry with skills to ensure public safety, personnel safety and animal welfare.

All animal management companies are invited to attend these courses if they are dealing with wildlife, such as snakes.

The first course run of the basic module started in August 2020.

The programme also includes an intermediate elective module focusing on reptiles.

How added that the company involved in the incident has registered for the latest session which began on Sep. 28, 2020.

What to do if you encounter a snake in an urban space

If you ever encounter one, the first step is to calm down and keep a safe distance from the snake.

Snakes are generally shy creatures and will try to slither away from humans.

Like most wild animals, snakes usually will not attack unless they are disturbed or provoked.

Do not attempt to handle them on your own.

You can get help by contacting Acres at 9783 7782 or NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Find out more about what to do when you encounter a snake from advisories from NParks and Acres.

Top screenshots via sgfollowsall/Instagram