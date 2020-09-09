S’pore dermatologist debunks skincare misconceptions & explains why we need sunscreen indoors

My idea of a skincare routine is very (almost too) basic: Step 1: Wash my face using a face wash, and Step 2: Moisturise.

Not the most detailed, I’d admit.

Friends of mine who pay far more attention to their skin are always happy to dish out information on different skincare products and advice to prevent various skin-related worries (pigmentation, wrinkles, acne, you name it).

But let’s face it, all this information can get pretty overwhelming when I just want to know: What are some key things to note if I want to have nice skin?

To find out more about skincare and the things I should be focusing on in my routine, I spoke to doctor Lynn Chiam, an accredited dermatologist and a Fellow of the Academy of Medicine (Dermatology).

To get the conversation started, I asked Chiam if there were any general misconceptions that people tend to have about skincare.

First things first. Are there any other misconceptions when it comes to skincare products and routines that I should know about?

One thing she clarified was that not everyone needs rich or creamy moisturisers. (Yes, I was today years old when I learnt that there are actually people out there who do not need moisturisers.)

Instead, for those with active acne and oily skin, like teenagers and young adults, avoid thick and oily creams and apply moisturizers to acne free areas.

Oh, and according to Chiam, it is also untrue that our skin will produce even more oil if we use products that are drying on our skin.

“The amount of oil or sebum on the skin does not increase with dry skin,” she said.

Great. OK, so how do I get nice skin???

There are many external factors that can affect our skin, including dryness, pollution, air conditioning, Chiam explained.

Our lifestyle and eating habits, such as alcohol, smoking and poor nutrition can also have an impact.

However, according to Chiam, a plethora of skin issues actually stem from one root cause: the lack of sun protection.

But more pertinently, sun damage can also result in pigmentation.

There are a few common types of pigmentation, ranging from small areas of light-brown discolouration to deeper and larger patches, Chiam explained.

A trial of over-the counter whitening creams can be applied for superficial pigmentation, she stated.

However, deeper and larger patches of brown pigmentation will be more difficult to treat. In this case, doctors may prescribe creams (containing hydroquinone and tretinoin) or laser treatments.

Guess it’s just easier to prevent these spots than fixing it later on. How do I go about doing so?

“Sunblock, sunblock and sunblock!” Chiam said.

Apparently, sunscreen isn’t exclusively for swimming. Even if we work indoors (either in an office or from home), Chiam explained that it is still important to use sunscreen.

Light gets reflected on ground surfaces, meaning that we still get the harmful effects of UV and visible light if we are standing in the shade outdoors.

“Even if you’re indoors, you are still at risk of exposure to UVA rays (and possible sun damage) if you’re close to a window,” she said.

This is because the glass typically used for car, home and office windows actually does not offer protection from all UVA rays.

Wait – UVA? What’s that?

UVA rays account for 95 per cent of the UV light that reaches our skin.

UVA rays are generally linked to the aging of skin cells and tend to be the cause of wrinkles, sunspots and other signs of sun damage, Chiam said.

(Which is also why sunscreen is so crucial – it protects us against harmful UVA rays and helps to prevent these problems from arising later.)

OK, I legit need to start using sunscreen then. Any tips on how to go about applying it?

Chiam advised applying sunscreen with a SPF value of at least 30 and with adequate UVA protection (PA+++).

Sunscreen should be applied 30 minutes before going out, and reapplied every two to four hours when outdoors and especially when sweating.

“Most people think that as long as they spread sunscreen thinly and equally throughout the skin surface, they will get enough protection. In reality, it is the amount of sunscreen applied that most affects its protective ability.”

So how much should one use? What if I have a big face?

According to Chiam: “Half a teaspoon is sufficient for the face and neck, while two tablespoons should be enough for the whole body.”

I noticed that most sunscreens have a SPF value. Can you explain what this number is?

“The SPF value tells us how long the sun’s UV radiation would take to redden our skin when using the product exactly as directed versus the amount of time without any sunscreen,” Chiam explained.

Put simply: SPF 30 means it would take you 30 times longer to burn than if we weren’t wearing sunscreen.

Chiam further elaborated on the PA grading, a widely used Japanese measurement, saying that it is based on the Persistent Pigment Darkening (PPD) reaction reading at two to four hours of sun exposure.

Each protective grade of sunscreen is labelled as PA+, PA++, PA+++. Basically, the more pluses, the more protection against UVA.

Stay protected from the sun

So there we have it.

After speaking to Chiam, it has become clear to me that many of us can benefit from a lot more suncare. (Apparently, wearing a mask does not offer adequate protection against UV rays.)

If you aren’t sure how to start but are also considering doing better to protect your skin from the sun, here’s something for you to consider.

