Live music during worship services to resume for 16 religious organisations from Oct. 3

From October 3, 2020, MCCY will pilot the resumption of live music for 16 Religious Organisations during worship services with up to 100 persons on selected days.

These ROs were identified in consultation with members of the National Steering Committee (NSC) on Racial and Religious Harmony.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong elaborated on this at a media doorstop on the sidelines of a visit to Central Sikh Temple.

"...mainly because it's an integral part of how one celebrates and practices the faith, and also you find expression in music and singing."

According to MCCY, they reflect the diversity of religious practices and worship settings in Singapore.

There will of course be guidelines involving the live music.

The additional SMMs that the participating ROs have to follow include:

a. Up to 10 musicians/singers onstage, with maximum of 5 people unmasked. If singing is conducted in an indoor space, there can only be 2 singers unmasked at any one time.

b. Default 1-metre safe distance for all masked individuals; all unmasked persons to maintain at least 2 metres from any other individual.

c. There should be at least 3 metres between musicians / singers and the congregation. If the stage height places the musicians / worship team at a higher vantage point, a safe distance of more than 3 metres is encouraged.

d. The congregation has to remain masked and can give spoken responses, no singing, during worship services.

ROs participating in this pilot must submit their Safe Management Plans (SMPs) to MCCY at least three days before commencing the pilot.

MCCY will monitor and review the outcomes of the two pilots, before considering whether to extend the higher worship limits and live music to more ROs and religious activities.

Here are the 16 organisations involved in the pilot program.

Image from Kayla Wong