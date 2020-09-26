I sat in the same row as a Covid-19 case on my flight back: S’porean student returning from London

PERSPECTIVE: Elle Sarah Ho, who is a final-year degree student in University College London (UCL), spoke to Mothership about her experience returning from London to Singapore during the height of the pandemic in March, and her subsequent return to London in August to complete her studies.

As a new academic year began in August, many Singaporeans who were enrolled in overseas universities had to face a tough decision: do they complete their studies overseas, or remain in Singapore?

While Ho returned to a an unfamiliar London on the brink of a second lockdown, she remains hopeful that Londoners are prepared for the new normal in the city.

By Elle Sarah Ho

On March 12, 2020, my friend and I took a trip down to North Greenwich, where the Prime Meridian line at the Royal Greenwich Observatory (home of the Greenwich Mean Time) was located.

Little did we know that that would be our last time going out to explore London together.

Later that night, it was rumoured that major universities in London would ask their students to go home, and arrange for their final exams to be changed to an online format.

At the same time, my friends and I began discussing the possibility of returning to Singapore, fearing that the UK will be overwhelmed with too many cases.

After speaking to my parents, and looking at the exponential growth of Covid-19 cases in the UK, I decided to book my flights back to Singapore the next day, on March 13, to fly back home on March 17.

Close brush with Case 271

When I was in London Heathrow Airport for my flight back to Singapore, I saw what travelling during Covid-19 was like.

Most of the people were wearing masks, and I even saw several people clad in what appears to be hazmat suits, complete with goggles and N95 masks.

The flight back to Singapore was packed with many students returning back to Singapore and, and it appeared that almost everyone in my cabin was a Singaporean student.

One such individual happened to be Case 271, a Singaporean technopreneur who was at a London conference.

He sat on the same row as me, and was a mere six seats away.

Two days after returning to Singapore, while I was serving my Stay-Home notice (SHN), I received a call from the Ministry of Health (MOH), with some sombre news: I had to be put on quarantine order, as I was in close contact with a suspected case (Case 271).

To be honest, I was prepared for something like this the moment I decided to step on the flight back to Singapore.

I knew the risks that came with travelling during this period, and I took all the necessary precautions that I could, but I was still aware that getting Covid-19 was a very real possibility.

In a way, I thought that it would actually be a miracle if I didn't, so I was fairly mentally and emotionally prepared for this.

Three days after being notified, I began developing a dry cough, and tightness in my chest.

Not wanting to simply brush it off as a normal flu, I notified MOH, and was sent to NCID, where I did an X-ray, swab test, and a blood test, before being sent home.

Once again, I wasn't as worried as one may imagine.

I had confidence in Singapore's healthcare system, and was far less worried than if I had experienced these symptoms in London.

After all, the healthcare system in the UK was heavily overwhelmed at the time, and it was difficult to even get tested easily, let alone get treatment.

Given that I was sitting so close to a confirmed case on the plane, for close to 13 hours, I was prepared to be diagnosed with Covid-19.

Thankfully, I tested negative for Covid-19, and was diagnosed with upper respiratory tract infection instead.

At the time, I looked at the news of how Europe, especially the UK, was overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases, and felt grateful for how accessible healthcare is in Singapore, and how the government's Covid-19 response was far more responsive and efficient.

On the other hand, it also made me question whether it will be safe for me to return to UK in August, in time for the new school semester.

Return to the UK

By the end of June, Covid-19 cases were on the decline, and I was able to safely return to the UK on Aug. 3.

I took Singapore Airlines (SIA) back to London, and the Covid-19 measures implemented by the staff were commendable.

Social distancing measures were in place on the flight. For example, the airline ensured that there were at least two seats between you and another passenger.

My flight also served as a connecting flight for passengers who were flying to London from Australia, transiting in Singapore.

SIA made sure that passengers from Australia were put in different cabins, and were allowed to board first, before those flying from Singapore, presumably to ensure that the two groups of passengers made as little contact as possible.

Masks, hand sanitisers and antibacterial wipes were also provided by the airline, and all passengers were required to wear masks throughout the entire journey.

Luckily, I had the entire row of seats to myself, which made it one of the most comfortable plane rides I had taken.

The Covid-19 regulations were surprisingly lax

When I arrived in London Heathrow Airport at around 6am, the place was eerily quiet.

I was the first passenger who arrived at customs, and there was not a single soul in sight. This caught me by surprise, as customs at Heathrow is often packed with people, even early in the morning.

The immigration officer (IO) was also surprisingly nonchalant regarding my need for a quarantine, which was an early sign of how Covid-19 measures were enforced in the UK.

IO: Where did you come from? Hong Kong? Me: Singapore. IO: Oh, Singapore. Do you need to quarantine? Oh yea, you do. Yea, okay, it's chill. Me: Is that all? IO: Yea, you can go.

I was thoroughly surprised, since the officer did not ask me where I will be quarantining, nor did she ask who my companions will be.

This was a stark contrast compared to arriving at customs in Singapore, where they are rather meticulous regarding your quarantine details.

While UK government officials do conduct checks on those who are supposed to be on quarantine, and you are liable for fines if you are caught breaking such regulations, these checks are not as frequent or stringent as those in Singapore.

You are also allowed to visit the supermarket to buy groceries and essentials while on quarantine; which makes one question the true effectiveness of the UK's quarantine order.

While I was still in Singapore, I was rather concerned for my well-being when I eventually had to return to London, given the surging number of Covid-19 cases reported then.

Will masks and hand sanitisers be readily available? Will the local people adhere to social distancing rules? Will people rush out in droves once the restrictions ease?

But the anxiety surrounding those questions gradually eased when I returned to London, partly because the city was remarkably different from what I remembered.

London during Covid-19 times

The London I returned to was unfamiliar; it was far less crowded than I ever remembered.

The streets were emptier than when I left, and popular tourist haunts such as the London Eye, Buckingham Palace and Leicester Square were basically deserted, especially since they used to be swarmed by foreigners and locals alike.

Since the second week of September, the UK has seen a steady increase in cases, and there have been talk of a second lockdown with more and more restrictions being enforced as the days progress.

Am I afraid of having to go through a second lockdown?

No, because I think citizens here are better prepared now, and they have an understanding of what to expect.

Although the current atmosphere is understandably tense, I think most people are more concerned about the potential economic consequences of a second lockdown, rather than their inability to go out freely.

After all, many businesses, especially smaller, home-grown ones, may not survive a second lockdown.

However, just because I'm less afraid doesn't mean I am complacent. I am currently only going out when necessary, and I try to skate to work now, instead of taking public transport.

I hope there will be no need for a second lockdown, but if there is, I hope that people will be ready.

Top image by Elle Sarah Ho.