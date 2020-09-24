S'pore police officer jailed 2 years for obtaining sexual favours from women he was investigating

A former Singapore Police Force investigation officer has been jailed two years for asking two women for sexual favours under the pretense he could help them with their cases.

Mahendran Selvarajoo, 32, was sentenced on Sep. 23, 2020.

But obtaining carnal pleasure from the women he crossed paths with in his line of police work was not the only way he misused his authority.

As a police officer, he had also stolen from at least two women's personal devices by copying multiple videos and photos of them in compromising positions.

Mahendran and the various women crossed paths as he had investigated them.

Mahendran, who holds the rank of Staff Sergeant, had been a police officer for 10 years, having joined the SPF in September 2010.

He was an IO with the Commercial Crimes Squad.

SPF said it has suspended Mahendran from service since May 15, 2019, and commenced disciplinary proceedings against him following his conviction.

First case

Mahendran met one woman when he recorded her statement.

She was given a stern warning for shop theft in the end on Dec. 21, 2017.

Mahendran contacted the woman on Feb. 28, 2018 to return her handbag.

He maintained contact with her via WhatsApp.

He then thought of a way to meet her after she became less responsive over texts.

Almost a year later, on Feb. 26, 2019, Mahendran lied to her that her employer had contacted the police regarding the investigations, as he knew the woman would be concerned about losing her job.

He convinced the woman to meet up with him on Feb. 27 at an Ang Mo Kio mall.

Mahendran then offered to drive the woman home but drove to a multi-storey car park where he asked her to have sex with him.

The woman declined as she said she was on her period.

Mahendran then asked for a "handjob" instead.

The woman obliged as she was worried about her employment.

The woman complied again when Mahendran asked for a second “handjob”.

Second case

In 2019, Mahendran was assigned a case involving the misuse of credit card details.

He recorded the statement of a woman on April 25, 2019, but the case was then assigned to another police division.

Mahendran contacted the woman, despite not overseeing the case.

The two made arrangements to meet at Nex at 8pm as he told her he needed her to sign on amendments in her statement.

It was a ploy by Mahendran to show he could help the woman, as the amended details mentioned in the statement were in the woman’s favour.

He then told her that he needed to search her laptop for evidence relating to the alleged fraud.

He went to the woman’s house and she signed the amended police statement.

Mahendran then looked through the woman’s laptop and found her nude photos.

He took the laptop with him and left.

Later that night, Mahendran copied out six folders containing the woman’s personal photographs and videos to his portable storage device for his personal consumption.

After copying the photos, he returned the laptop to the woman at her residence at 12.39am on April 30.

He told her to enter his car and reassured her about her case.

He took the opportunity to ask her questions about her personal life and relationship and drove her to a multi-storey car park in Block 264 Serangoon Central where they engaged in sex.

Copied explicit videos from another woman

Mahendran also stole explicit videos from another woman in May last year.

He had recorded a statement from her.

He copied three sexually explicit videos involving the woman and her boyfriend into his USB flash drive for his own personal viewing after he asked the woman to hand over her laptop and phone.

Mahendran pleaded guilty to two charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and two charges under the Computer Misuse Act.

One charge under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act was taken into consideration for his sentencing.

CPIB alerted to crooked cop's activities

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) had already been alerted to his activities on May 1, 2019.

CPIB said in a statement on the day Mahendran was sentenced: "Recognising the seriousness and severity of this case, CPIB acted expeditiously to arrest Mahendran on the same day it received information about the offences."

"The use of digital forensics and credibility assessment tools helped uncover the extent of Mahendran's offences and his corrupt intent, including the fact that there was more than one subject from whom he had obtained sexual gratification."

Top photo via Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau