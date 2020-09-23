5 weeks jail for S'pore man who intentionally coughed at woman, sprayed her with sanitiser

During a confrontation with a temperature taker at a supermarket, a man took off his mask and intentionally coughed at her.

On Wednesday (Sep. 23), Tan Shiaw Wee, 47, was sentenced to five weeks in jail.

According to The Straits Times he had pleaded guilty to one charge each of harassment and an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

One count of using criminal force was also taken into consideration during sentencing.

Sprayed woman with hand santiser

Court documents seen by Mothership show that around 8am on Apr. 22, 2020, Tan was at the entrance of a Bukit Batok Shen Siong Supermarket.

While withdrawing money from an ATM, Tan noticed a 52-year-old female crowd controller and temperature taker partially removing her mask to wipe perspiration off her face.

According to court documents, the woman — who was employed by Sheng Siong — had only taken her mask off for two seconds.

Tan scolded the woman for removing her mask and picked up a nearby hand sanitiser, spraying the woman with it multiple times, before walking away.

The woman turned to take the temperature of a female customer and told her she would take a photo of Tan and report the matter to the police.

Coughed at her

Hearing this, Tan walked back to the woman and removed his mask.

He then intentionally coughed at the victim before leaving the scene.

The court documents reveal the woman felt the spray from the cough and became scared that she might be infected with Covid-19.

For harassment, Tan could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.

A first-time offender under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act he could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Top image from Google Maps