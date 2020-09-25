S'pore & Japan announce Residence Track for business travellers, available from Sep. 30, 2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced the launch of a Residence Track between Singapore and Japan on Sep. 25, 2020, in addition to the Reciprocal Green Lane launched on Sep. 18.

Residence track between Japan and S'pore announced

Earlier on Sep. 11, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu announced the launch of the Business Track, also known as the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) or the Business Track.

According to MFA's press statement, Singapore and Japan have been in discussion on the Residence Track since July.

The RGL allows safe resumption of cross-border travel and business exchanges.

While the RGL facilitates short-term essential business and official travel between Singapore and Japan, the Residence Track will provide for the movement of business executives and professionals who are work pass holders, with the necessary public health safeguards in place.

These safeguards include pre-departure and post-arrival testing, as well as the need to adhere to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country, MFA said.

Reciprocal Green Lane with S'pore first for Japan

The Reciprocal Green Lane was the first such framework that Japan implemented with another country.

It will "help restore connectivity and support economic recovery" for both countries, according to MFA.

Interested applicants may apply for the Residence Track from Sep. 30, 2020 onwards.

More details will be made available on MFA's website by Sep. 30.

