Back

S'pore welcomes talks with Hong Kong on reopening borders for safe travelling

Both cities will benefit from a resumption of cross-border travel due to strong business and people-to-people links.

Kayla Wong | September 11, 2020, 12:14 AM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Singapore welcomes talks with Hong Kong on the safe resumption of cross-border travel between both cities, the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong said on Thursday, Sep. 10.

Resumption of cross-border travel benefits both sides

The Consulate-General said the resumption of cross-border travel between Singapore and Hong Kong, with the relevant safeguards in place, will be beneficial to both sides due to their strong business and people-to-people links.

In addition, it noted that Singapore has "one of the lowest Covid-19 fatality rates in the world", as well as "a handful of new cases" in the community each day.

This is the reason why Singapore is confident when it comes to reopening its economy in a gradual and careful manner, it said.

Hong Kong in talks with 11 countries to form travel bubbles

Hong Kong's commerce chief Edward Yau Tang-wah had previously said on Wednesday, Sep. 9 that the government is in the midst of talks with 11 countries over the formation of travel bubbles, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The city has been reporting single-digit new Covid-19 cases each day lately, with some locally-transmitted cases discovered through the city's universal testing scheme.

With the pandemic situation getting under control, the Hong Kong government has also announced the resumption of all public services next Tuesday, Sep. 15, according to SCMP.

Furthermore, local services that have been suspended since July 20 due to a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in the city have since restarted from late August.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted via Lily Banse & Florian Wehde via Unsplash

Helper who leaped off 4th floor from HDB block out of ICU, family seeking donations to pay S$105,000 hospital bill

The bill is still ballooning as the helper is not discharged yet.

September 11, 2020, 02:19 PM

S'pore brewery offers kombucha in local flavours including Pei Pa Koa & Kopi O

An alternative way to treat your cough.

September 11, 2020, 12:20 PM

Nissin's tonkotsu-flavoured ramen bar noodles available in S'pore for S$3.30

They only cost S$3.30 per pack of two servings.

September 11, 2020, 12:14 PM

S'pore & Japan to resume business & official travel on Sep. 18, 2020

Necessary measures will be in place to facilitate safe travelling.

September 11, 2020, 12:03 PM

Popeyes S'pore launching 'world famous' Chicken Sandwich on Sep. 16, 2020

Limited quantities will be sold daily.

September 11, 2020, 11:07 AM

Johor submits working papers to M'sia foreign ministry, wants S'pore border to reopen quickly

Desperate times.

September 11, 2020, 12:27 AM

1 new community case: S'porean man who requested to care for spouse & 2 children at stay-home notice facility

He did not travel overseas with them.

September 11, 2020, 12:06 AM

Ong Ye Kung: We'll get SIA planes back in the sky again

Turbulent days ahead.

September 10, 2020, 11:45 PM

Ex-PUB chairman Tan Gee Paw, 76, taking over as Changi Airport Group’s acting chairman

A civil engineer by training.

September 10, 2020, 11:11 PM

Company posted job ad with European/Westerners preference, amends ad after being contacted by Workforce S'pore

'TAFEP strongly encourages employers to abide by the TGFEP.'

September 10, 2020, 10:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.