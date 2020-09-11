S'pore welcomes talks with Hong Kong on reopening borders for safe travelling

Singapore welcomes talks with Hong Kong on the safe resumption of cross-border travel between both cities, the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong said on Thursday, Sep. 10.

Resumption of cross-border travel benefits both sides

The Consulate-General said the resumption of cross-border travel between Singapore and Hong Kong, with the relevant safeguards in place, will be beneficial to both sides due to their strong business and people-to-people links.

In addition, it noted that Singapore has "one of the lowest Covid-19 fatality rates in the world", as well as "a handful of new cases" in the community each day.

This is the reason why Singapore is confident when it comes to reopening its economy in a gradual and careful manner, it said.

Hong Kong in talks with 11 countries to form travel bubbles

Hong Kong's commerce chief Edward Yau Tang-wah had previously said on Wednesday, Sep. 9 that the government is in the midst of talks with 11 countries over the formation of travel bubbles, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The city has been reporting single-digit new Covid-19 cases each day lately, with some locally-transmitted cases discovered through the city's universal testing scheme.

With the pandemic situation getting under control, the Hong Kong government has also announced the resumption of all public services next Tuesday, Sep. 15, according to SCMP.

Furthermore, local services that have been suspended since July 20 due to a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in the city have since restarted from late August.

Top image adapted via Lily Banse & Florian Wehde via Unsplash