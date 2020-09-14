3 companies in S'pore offering 150 or more jobs to retrenched SIA Group employees

Three companies in Singapore are extending a lifeline to retrenched employees from Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group.

More than 150 positions are on offer, CNA reported.

The three companies are Singapore investment firm Commonwealth Capital, seafood restaurant Jumbo Group, and global school group EtonHouse International Education Group.

The firms have expressed interest in hiring those recently laid off, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Sep. 14.

Chan told the media on Monday during a visit to chipmaker AEM: "I’m also happy to share that on the back of this, Commonwealth Capital and Jumbo are also ready to offer 50 positions each to these SIA staff."

"So, this is how we intend to help one another through this very difficult time, with the government partnering our companies, and also our companies partnering the unions to see how we can place the displaced workers from one company or one sector to adjacent companies, adjacent sectors," he added.

Hundreds of jobs potentially available

Jumbo told CNA it has pledged to hire 50 retrenched SIA employees.

Singaporeans will get priority.

Today previously reported that EtonHouse is offering more than 100 positions in teaching and administration, CNA said.

Commonwealth Capital has not mentioned how many jobs it is offering.

Background

SIA Group announced a few days ago that it was cutting 4,300 jobs across Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and Scoot in Singapore and overseas.

