Shihlin S'pore launches mooncake set including brown sugar dragon boba & sakura pomegranate mochi flavours

Taiwanese street food vendor Shihlin has launched its first-ever mooncake set.

Called the Golden Lotus Mooncake Set (S$55), this set contains four baked mooncakes that apparently takes on the soft texture and look of snow skin.

There are five flavours to choose from:

Sakura Pomegranate Mochi

This lotus paste mooncake has chewy pomegranate mochi in the middle.

The mooncake also features a daisy pattern and decorated with real dried rose petals.

Molten Salted Egg Custard

This mooncake features a peony pattern with a Chinese knot and is made with white lotus paste and salted egg custard.

To get the molten salted egg lava, Shihlin recommends to pop it in the microwave for 10 seconds on medium heat.

Ube Sweet Potato Mochi

This mooncake consists of a sweet potato paste with a soft chewy mochi centre.

It features a daisy pattern.

Traditional Coconut Green Bean

Decorated with patterns of cherry blossom and plum blossom, the mooncake is made with pandan lotus paste.

There is a green bean paste with the additional texture of shredded coconut in the middle.

Brown Sugar Dragon Boba

Following the current bubble tea trend, this mooncake comes with a brown sugar paste filling.

Embedded in the hydrangea flower-patterned mooncake are chewy brown sugar boba balls.

Freshmade Imperial Osmanthus Tea

Shihlin is also releasing a new Freshmade Imperial Osmanthus Tea(S$2.80) from Sep. 10.

The tea is said to taste light and refreshing, with fragrant floral notes and osmanthus petals.

This drink will be available at all Shihlin outlets except for NEX and AMK Hub.

Up to 20% off

From Sep. 7 to 16, Shihlin will be offering 20 per cent off purchases for XXL Card Members and 15 per cent off purchases for non-members.

From Sep. 17 to Oct. 1, only XXL Card Members will be entitled to a 15 per cent discount off purchases.

Customers can also receive a free-limited edition tokidoki lantern with a minimum spend of S$10 on any menu item from Sep. 21.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Shihlin.