Last 2 weeks of Sep. 2020 will see less rain, more heat

Hello endless sunshine.

Belmont Lay | September 17, 2020, 02:02 PM

The second half of September 2020 is expected to be less rainy than the first two weeks.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Sep. 16 that temperatures can hit a high of around 34°C on some days, with warm days and nights.

Rain to continue

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected over parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon on most days the next two weeks, and may extend into the evening on one or two days.

This is owing to the monsoon rain band forecast to remain over the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

Widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds on a few mornings can be expected due to the passage of Sumatra squalls.

Rainfall to lessen

Rainfall in the coming two weeks is expected to be less frequent and intense than in the first fortnight.

But September's overall rainfall is expected to be well above-average over most parts of the island.

Cool weather ending

In the first fortnight, rainy conditions and gusty winds saw the lowest daily minimum of 21.8°C recorded at Paya Lebar on Sep. 15.

The highest temperature in the next two weeks is expected to hit 34°C on a few days, with most days between 25°C and 33°C.

Some nights can be relatively warm with temperatures hitting 28°C.

