Back

15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 19, including 1 community case

Update for Sep. 19.

Matthias Ang | September 19, 2020, 03:30 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 15 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Sep. 19).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,558.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there is one case in the community, a Singaporean.

There are also five imported cases, who were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in September

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of September so far:

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Sep. 8: 47

Sep. 9: 75

Sep. 10: 63

Sep. 11: 87

Sep. 12: 42

Sep. 13: 49

Sep. 14: 48

Sep. 15: 34

Sep. 16: 27

Sep. 17: 18

Sep. 18: 11

Sep. 19: 15

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Jurong Health Campus Facebook

The Rock rips off malfunctioning gate from own home as it stopped him from going to work

We are mere mortals.

September 19, 2020, 02:55 PM

1 dog rescued from Sembawang temple fire, 3 others dead: SCDF

RIP.

September 19, 2020, 02:42 PM

Statues of gods undamaged during massive Sembawang God of Wealth Temple fire

Self-protecc.

September 19, 2020, 01:30 PM

US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer at 87

Ginsburg was well-known as an advocate for gender equality.

September 19, 2020, 12:56 PM

Comment: Openly discussing public service lapses will force both PAP & Opposition to do better

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 19, 2020, 12:11 PM

Firefighters dealt with Sembawang temple fire for more than 5 hours with world's first onsite rehabilitation facility

The operation involved 62 firefighters, 19 emergency vehicles, and seven water jets.

September 19, 2020, 11:45 AM

Favourite tourist spots closing down & other ways 'post-Covid' travel will be different, explained

Mothership Explains: We're all dreaming of the first place we'll visit once leisure travel resumes, but what might travelling actually be like?

September 19, 2020, 11:14 AM

I met LKY during a 2011 student dialogue. His observations on S'pore are still relevant 8 years later.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 19, 2020, 09:33 AM

Sembawang God of Wealth temple catches fire, 1 man taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

The SCDF used 5 water jets to control the fire.

September 19, 2020, 12:08 AM

8 men arrested for drug activities, including hiding 333g of 'Ice' in a papaya

The men involved are a mix of Singaporeans and Malaysians.

September 18, 2020, 11:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.