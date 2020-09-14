Back

48 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 14, no community cases

Today's numbers.

Andrew Koay | September 14, 2020, 03:33 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 48 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Sep. 14).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,454.

Based on preliminary investigations, there are no new cases in the community.

There are also five imported cases. They have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be released by MOH tonight.

Number of cases in September so far

Here are the daily number of cases in September 2020:

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Sep. 8: 47

Sep. 9: 75

Sep. 10: 63

Sep. 11: 87

Sep. 12: 42

Sep. 13: 49

Sep. 14: 48

