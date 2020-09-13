49 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 13, only 1 community case

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 49 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Sep. 13).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,406.

Based on preliminary investigations, there is one case in the community, a Work Pass Holder.

There are also eight imported cases. They have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be released by MOH tonight.

Number of cases in September so far

Here are the daily number of cases in September 2020:

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Sep. 8: 47

Sep. 9: 75

Sep. 10: 63

Sep. 11: 87

Sep. 12: 42

Sep. 13: 49

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image from Changi General Hospital/Facebook.