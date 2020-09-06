Sephora S'pore has up to 20% off sale, both online & in-store, from Sep. 9-13

Sephora is having its Beauty Pass Sale for five days from Sep. 9 to 13.

Sephora has a range of products including hair care, skincare, beauty tools, fragrances and makeup.

Some of the popular brands include Jo Malone London, Drunk Elephant, Sunday Riley, Tarte, Ouai and Tatcha.

Up to 20 per cent off

Sephora's Gold members are entitled to the biggest discount, 20 per cent off their purchases from Sep. 9 to 13.

Its Black members are entitled to 20 per cent off their purchases a day later from Sep. 10 to 13.

White members are entitled to 15 per cent off their purchases from Sep. 10 to 13.

The sale will take place both online and in-stores.

Everything is applicable for the 15 to 20 per cent discount except for sales items.

Gift with purchase

Gold members can receive an online exclusive limited-edition Sephora Beauty Obsessions Pouch with no minimum spend.

Black and White members can receive the same online exclusive pouch with a minimum spend of S$250.

The pouches are limited to one redemption per member and while stocks last.

Gold members can receive an in-store exclusive three-piece mask set with any spend in-store.

Black and White members can get a five-piece Sephora Collection Deluxe set with a minimum spend of S$250 in-stores.

The set is limited to one redemption per member and while stocks last.

Top image from Sephora Singapore.