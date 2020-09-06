Back

Sephora S'pore has up to 20% off sale, both online & in-store, from Sep. 9-13

Just in time for 9/9.

Fasiha Nazren | September 06, 2020, 06:39 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

Sephora is having its Beauty Pass Sale for five days from Sep. 9 to 13.

Sephora has a range of products including hair care, skincare, beauty tools, fragrances and makeup.

Some of the popular brands include Jo Malone London, Drunk Elephant, Sunday Riley, Tarte, Ouai and Tatcha.

Up to 20 per cent off

Sephora's Gold members are entitled to the biggest discount, 20 per cent off their purchases from Sep. 9 to 13.

Its Black members are entitled to 20 per cent off their purchases a day later from Sep. 10 to 13.

White members are entitled to 15 per cent off their purchases from Sep. 10 to 13.

The sale will take place both online and in-stores.

Everything is applicable for the 15 to 20 per cent discount except for sales items.

Gift with purchase

Gold members can receive an online exclusive limited-edition Sephora Beauty Obsessions Pouch with no minimum spend.

Black and White members can receive the same online exclusive pouch with a minimum spend of S$250.

Photo from Sephora Singapore.

Photo from Sephora Singapore.

The pouches are limited to one redemption per member and while stocks last.

Gold members can receive an in-store exclusive three-piece mask set with any spend in-store.

Photo from Sephora Singapore.

Black and White members can get a five-piece Sephora Collection Deluxe set with a minimum spend of S$250 in-stores.

Photo from Sephora Singapore.

The set is limited to one redemption per member and while stocks last.

Top image from Sephora Singapore.

NUS aims for campus to become carbon neutral & 4°C cooler by 2030

NUS launched its “Towards A Zero-Waste NUS” 2030 Action Plan last month.

September 06, 2020, 06:15 PM

Thai Airways opens airline-themed restaurant in Bangkok

For those who miss airline food.

September 06, 2020, 06:01 PM

Pink flowers blooming across S'pore during 'September spring'

Befitting its Garden City image.

September 06, 2020, 05:37 PM

4-month-old Coney Island otter pup dies after getting fishing hook lodged in throat

Tragedy.

September 06, 2020, 05:18 PM

Amrin Amin returns to private sector by joining 2 tech firms. Does not regret contesting Sengkang.

Back to work.

September 06, 2020, 04:59 PM

HOME raising funds for acquitted domestic helper to start food business in Indonesia

Getting a fresh start.

September 06, 2020, 04:20 PM

This round of raising the EP minimum salary is so different from ever before. Here’s why.

Mothership Explains: MOM recently announced that the salary requirements for Employment Pass applicants will be raised to S$4,500. We dig into how MOM's measures for EP applications have changed over the years.

September 06, 2020, 04:00 PM

40 new Covid-19 cases, 4 cases in the community

This brings the total number of cases to 57,022.

September 06, 2020, 03:20 PM

5 eateries & 1 beauty salon fined for flouting Covid-19 rules at Golden Mile Complex, Peninsula Plaza & more

One was a repeat offender.

September 06, 2020, 02:42 PM

Toa Payoh HDB cafe offers watermelon rose cake, matcha burnt cheesecake & more

Pretty cakes.

September 06, 2020, 01:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.