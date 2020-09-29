Back

27 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 29, only 1 case in the community

This brings the total number of cases to 57,742.

Darryl Laiu | September 29, 2020, 03:52 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 27 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Sep. 29).

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there is only one case — a work pass holder — in the community.

There are also nine imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers for the past week:

Sep. 21: 31

Sep. 22: 21

Sep. 23: 12

Sep. 24: 15

Sep. 25: 11

Sep. 26: 20

Sep. 27: 15

Sep. 28: 15

Sep. 29: 27

Top image via Ministry of Manpower/FB

