Ngee Ann City & Alexandra Village Food City among 15 new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 27 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Sep. 29).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,742.

One case in the community

According to MOH, there is one new case in the community.

The case was detected as a result of proactive case finding.

Case 57867 had been identified as a household contact of two previous cases — Cases 57847 and 57861. When contacted by MOH on Sep. 27 after Case 57847 was confirmed with COVID-19 infection, Case 57867 reported having symptoms earlier and was immediately conveyed to a hospital for a swab. He was tested positive subsequently.

Nine imported cases

There are nine new imported cases:

One Singaporean

Five Singapore Permanent Residents

Two Work Pass/Work Permit holders

One Dependant's Pass holder

Among the nine imported cases, one (Case 57878) is a Singaporean and five (Cases 57869, 57870, 57871, 57879 and 57881) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned to Singapore from Indonesia on Sep. 18 and India between Sep. 16 and Sep. 18.

Another two (Cases 57866 and 57880) are Work Pass/ Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia on Sep. 17 and India on Sep. 16.

The remaining case (Case 57868) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from India on Sep. 17.

73 more discharged from hospitals

73 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,466 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 32 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

A total of 217 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

15 new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

These are some of the new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days:

Alexandra Village Food Centre (120 Bukit Merah Lane 1)

Changi Airport Terminal 1 — Orchis Food Court (80 Airport Boulevard)

Northpoint City — Malaysia Chiak! and Kopitiam (930 Yishun Avenue 2)

Ngee Ann City (391A Orchard Road)

Anchorpoint (370 Alexandra Road)

Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre (448 Clementi Avenue 3)

Tiong Bahru Plaza — Uniqlo (298 Tiong Bahru Road)

Tiong Hoe Speciality Coffee (170 Stirling Road)

Queensway Shopping Centre – Anytime Fitness (1 Queensway)

Albert Centre Market & Food Centre (270 Queen Street)

Bugis+ (201 Victoria Street)

Bugis Junction (200 Victoria Street)

Napshot Cafe (169 Stirling Road)

Stirling Food Court (169 Stirling Road)

IMM (2 Jurong East Street 21)

Here is the complete list of locations:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been to these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image from Google Maps.