Back

Ngee Ann City & Alexandra Village Food City among 15 new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases

There were nine imported cases today.

Darryl Laiu | September 29, 2020, 11:42 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 27 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Sep. 29).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,742.

One case in the community

According to MOH, there is one new case in the community.

The case was detected as a result of proactive case finding.

Case 57867 had been identified as a household contact of two previous cases — Cases 57847 and 57861.

When contacted by MOH on Sep. 27 after Case 57847 was confirmed with COVID-19 infection, Case 57867 reported having symptoms earlier and was immediately conveyed to a hospital for a swab. He was tested positive subsequently.

Nine imported cases

There are nine new imported cases:

  • One Singaporean

  • Five Singapore Permanent Residents

  • Two Work Pass/Work Permit holders

  • One Dependant's Pass holder

Among the nine imported cases, one (Case 57878) is a Singaporean and five (Cases 57869, 57870, 57871, 57879 and 57881) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned to Singapore from Indonesia on Sep. 18 and India between Sep. 16 and Sep. 18.

Another two (Cases 57866 and 57880) are Work Pass/ Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia on Sep. 17 and India on Sep. 16.

The remaining case (Case 57868) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from India on Sep. 17.

73 more discharged from hospitals

73 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,466 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 32 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

A total of 217 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

15 new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

These are some of the new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days:

  • Alexandra Village Food Centre (120 Bukit Merah Lane 1)

  • Changi Airport Terminal 1 — Orchis Food Court (80 Airport Boulevard)

  • Northpoint City — Malaysia Chiak! and Kopitiam (930 Yishun Avenue 2)

  • Ngee Ann City (391A Orchard Road)

  • Anchorpoint (370 Alexandra Road)

  • Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre (448 Clementi Avenue 3)

  • Tiong Bahru Plaza — Uniqlo (298 Tiong Bahru Road)

  • Tiong Hoe Speciality Coffee (170 Stirling Road)

  • Queensway Shopping Centre – Anytime Fitness (1 Queensway)

  • Albert Centre Market & Food Centre (270 Queen Street)

  • Bugis+ (201 Victoria Street)

  • Bugis Junction (200 Victoria Street)

  • Napshot Cafe (169 Stirling Road)

  • Stirling Food Court (169 Stirling Road)

  • IMM (2 Jurong East Street 21)

Here is the complete list of locations:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been to these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Google Maps.

M'sia king will return to palace after hospitalisation for food poisoning & sports injuries

His condition has been described by a palace spokesperson as stable.

September 29, 2020, 09:58 PM

120 China tourists will be the 1st group of foreign tourists allowed into Thailand

Restarting the tourism sector.

September 29, 2020, 08:05 PM

PSB Academy funds S$3 million to provide financial relief amidst Covid-19

Some of the benefits include waiver of first term fees, grants of up to 40 per cent, and a 14-day fee guarantee.

September 29, 2020, 07:32 PM

Pizza Hut S'pore has panda-shaped pizza on Foodpanda app from Oct. 1

September 29, 2020, 07:13 PM

Co-founder of S'pore eatery Beef Bro on trial for molesting & sexually penetrating sister’s drunk friend

The offences happened four years ago.

September 29, 2020, 07:13 PM

Tampines will have a vertical vegetable farm on side of HDB flat

Tampines is one of the first few Eco Towns.

September 29, 2020, 06:42 PM

Photographer documents Indonesian tribe whose people have blue eyes

Piercing blue eyes.

September 29, 2020, 06:01 PM

Worker from China video calls family in hospital for 3 days before dying from injuries sustained during Mandai factory fire

Tragic.

September 29, 2020, 05:37 PM

Kindergarten teacher in China sentenced to death for poisoning 25 children

One of the children died as a result of the poisoning.

September 29, 2020, 05:33 PM

Michelin Guide S'pore cancels restaurant star revelation for 2020 due to Covid-19

A 2021 selection of restaurants in Singapore will be released instead.

September 29, 2020, 05:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.