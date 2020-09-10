Temasek Foundation distributing free masks from Sep. 21, pre-orders for other colours available

Temasek Foundation will be holding another round of mask distribution in the coming weeks.

This was announced by Temasek Holdings CEO Ho Ching in a Facebook post on Sep. 9.

Free reusable masks

Speculations that the investment company's non-profit arm might be distributing more free masks were apparently circulating on messaging apps, which Ho subsequently confirmed.

From Sep. 21 to Oct. 4, Singapore residents can collect a mask kit containing two white reusable masks.

All they need to do is provide some form of government-issued identification — pink or blue IC, FIN card, driving licence, or PAssioncard.

These masks can be collected by domestic helpers and workers on work passes too, Ho said.

The masks are also available in kids sizes, which are suitable for toddlers to children up to 12 years old.

Parents can bring along their child's birth certificate, student pass or FIN to collect the masks.

Pre-orders available

For those looking for more than two masks, Ho added that pre-orders will be open from Sep. 13 to Oct. 2.

Members of the public can order up to 10 more white reusable mask kits per person. Each mask kit in Adult or Kids sizes costs S$8.

Other colours such as navy, peach and light denim blue will be available for pre-order as well, with each mask kit priced at S$10.

Pre-orders are subject to availability.

Upon payment, individuals will receive a QR code which they can use for collection come Sep. 21.

Ho did not state where collection of the masks would take place.

She added in her post that the mask distribution was something Temasek Foundation had been planning for a while. The foundation would be making a formal announcement before this weekend, so more details are likely to follow.

You can read her full post here.

Top photo from Seah Kian Peng / FB for illustrative purposes