Back

USS & Plaza Singapura among places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

Evening update for Sep. 21.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 22, 2020, 12:06 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 31 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12 pm on Monday (Sep. 21).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,606. It was originally 57,607 but MOH said in tonight's update that one case has been removed from the case count following further investigations.

New locations visited by infectious cases

The following are new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases while infectious:

  • Universal Studios Singapore on Sep.10.

  • Nanjing Impressions at Plaza Singapura on Sep. 11.

Here's the most updated list of locations, as of Sep. 21.

No new case in the community, nine imported cases

There are no new community cases announced today.

There are nine imported cases, all of whom had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Among the nine imported cases, one is a Singapore PR who returned to Singapore from India on Sep. 9.

Four are Work Pass or Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India on Sep. 9 and Iran on Sep. 15.

Another two cases are Dependant's Pass holders who arrived from India on Sep. 9 and Iran on Sep. 15.

The remaining two are Student's Pass holders who arrived from India on Sep. 9.

22 cases from the dormitories

Of the 22 cases from the dormitories, 16 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 6 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as the bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

Serological test results for 2 cases have come back positive so far, which indicate a likely past infection.

60 more cases discharged

60 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,241 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 36 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

302 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

 

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Resorts World Sentosa and Nanjing Impression’s website

Trump approves deal between TikTok & Oracle, with whom he shares close ties with

ByteDance rejected Microsoft in favour of Oracle, whose CEO and co-founder are Trump supporters.

September 21, 2020, 09:51 PM

New Naratif's PJ Thum says police took his phone & laptop, calls on ELD to drop police report

He claimed that it was an abuse of the law

September 21, 2020, 09:36 PM

Tampines Interchange spa charged old man S$4,445 for 1 facial to remove 220 oil bumps

The facial was originally advertised as S$38.

September 21, 2020, 08:56 PM

S'porean man raised a crow since it was a fledgling, trains it to hunt coins & play hide-&-seek

An unconventional pet.

September 21, 2020, 08:15 PM

Teenager exploits loophole in app to cheat ComfortDelGro of S$2,600 for 117 taxi rides

A police report was made on the same day that the exploit was discovered.

September 21, 2020, 07:57 PM

Up to 70% off beauty products from Estee Lauder, Lancome & more in NOVELA sale

Time to go crazy.

September 21, 2020, 07:28 PM

Superga S'pore has up to 70% online sale from Sep. 24-28, 2020

New kicks.

September 21, 2020, 05:57 PM

From ‘heaven’ to rubbish dump: S'porean family shares memories of Pulau Semakau life

Stories of Us: They were one of the last families to leave the island.

September 21, 2020, 05:32 PM

China's first 10 female army pilots recently completed first solo flights

High-flying young women.

September 21, 2020, 05:26 PM

Changi Airport praised for allowing homeless to take shelter in lounge

Most of the homeless were men in their 50s and 60s.

September 21, 2020, 04:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.