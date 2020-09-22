USS & Plaza Singapura among places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 31 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12 pm on Monday (Sep. 21).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,606. It was originally 57,607 but MOH said in tonight's update that one case has been removed from the case count following further investigations.

New locations visited by infectious cases

The following are new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases while infectious:

Universal Studios Singapore on Sep.10.

Nanjing Impressions at Plaza Singapura on Sep. 11.

Here's the most updated list of locations, as of Sep. 21.

No new case in the community, nine imported cases

There are no new community cases announced today.

There are nine imported cases, all of whom had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Among the nine imported cases, one is a Singapore PR who returned to Singapore from India on Sep. 9.

Four are Work Pass or Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India on Sep. 9 and Iran on Sep. 15.

Another two cases are Dependant's Pass holders who arrived from India on Sep. 9 and Iran on Sep. 15.

The remaining two are Student's Pass holders who arrived from India on Sep. 9.

22 cases from the dormitories

Of the 22 cases from the dormitories, 16 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 6 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as the bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

Serological test results for 2 cases have come back positive so far, which indicate a likely past infection.

60 more cases discharged

60 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,241 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 36 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

302 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

