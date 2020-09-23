Man arrested after punching & kicking 47-year-old man in the face repeatedly at Sengkang

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly injured a 47-year-old man by punching and kicking him repeatedly in the face at Sengkang, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A video of the scene was put up to Facebook, in which a man can be seen hitting another man lying on the ground with his fist and foot multiple times, while scolding Hokkien vulgarities, with several onlookers in the background.

The victim was subsequently conveyed in a conscious state to the hospital.

Photos of police on the scene were also uploaded along with the video.

Dispute supposedly arose over loss of face from job introduction

Shin Min Daily News further reported that the incident had supposedly arose out of the 45-year-old introducing a cleaning job to the 47-year-old.

However, the victim allegedly did not perform well in his job and this reportedly caused the 45-year-old to feel that he had lost face, leading to a breakdown in their relationship and the resulting brawl.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police stated:

"On September 22, 2020, at 3.44pm, the Police received a call for assistance at Blk 182A Rivervale Crescent. A 47-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital. A 45-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and suspected drug-related offences. Police investigations are ongoing."

