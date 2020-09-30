Back

Male teen, 16, arrested for suspected loanshark harassment in Sengkang

YP.

Belmont Lay | September 30, 2020, 12:08 AM

The police have arrested a 16-year-old teenager for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Sengkang.

On Sep. 22, 2020 at about 6:55pm, the police were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment along Compassvale Street where the door of a residential unit was splashed with paint and a debtor’s note was left outside the unit.

Through investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the teenager and arrested him on Sep. 28.

The teenager will be charged in court on Sep. 30, 2020.

Under the Moneylenders Act (Revised Edition 2010), first time offenders found guilty of loanshark harassment face a fine of not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$50,000, with a jail term of up to five years and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said in its release that they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities.

Anyone who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruptions to public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist the loansharks in any way.

The public can call the police at "999" or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

Top photo via Google Maps

