You can self-check if you've visited same place as an infectious Covid-19 case from Sep. 10

This will let you know if you've visited the same venues at the same time as Covid-19 cases, based on your own SafeEntry records.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 09, 2020, 06:57 PM

There will be new communication services launched to allow members of the public to monitor their health closely should they have been in the same area as a confirmed case.

Can be accessed via mobile apps or website

In a press conference held by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) on Sep. 9, Foreign Minister and Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan announced that the Singapore government will be introducing a new Self-Check service and SMS service from Sep. 10 onwards.

This is to alert people if they have visited the same venues at the same time as Covid-19 patients, based on their own SafeEntry records.

This will not replace existing protocols, and the authorities will continue to reach out to those believed to have been in close contact with a case.

“If we believe you're a close contact, we will contact you anyway. But if not, and you’re just concerned and you can’t remember, you can subscribe for a service which will notify you when you happen to be in the same place at the same time, though not necessarily in close proximity,” Vivian said.

“I want to emphasise that if indeed you are at any risk, don’t worry, we will come and notify you, and we will advise you on the appropriate precautions to take.”

Individuals can access this Self-Check service via:

  • The TraceTogether app

  • The Singpass Mobile app, or

  • The website wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg via a SingPass login.

From Sep. 10, SMS alerts will be sent to a smaller group of individuals who were at locations assessed to pose a higher risk of transmission at the same time as Covid-19 cases.

This includes dining places and gyms where people do not wear masks for extended periods of time.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) will be providing more details on these services soon.

Top image via Gov.sg

