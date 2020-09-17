Back

SBS Transit will not tolerate any abuse against staff, will provide legal & financial assistance for victims

Props to SBS Transit.

Ashley Tan | September 17, 2020, 04:05 PM

News of a SBS Transit bus captain being assaulted for 12 minutes by an abusive commuter caused a stir online on Sep. 16.

The incident, which occurred on Sep. 15, saw the driver of bus service 21 punched repeatedly in the head by a commuter who was not wearing a mask.

The man was subsequently tackled and dragged out of the bus by three men who were at the bus stop.

He was pinned to the ground and then handcuffed and taken away by the police.

The driver did not sustain any serious injuries but was shaken and remained "in good spirits", SBS Transit said in their Facebook post.

Will support staff who want to take civil action

A day after this incident was revealed, SBS Transit posted a statement to their Facebook affirming their stance on cases of assault involving bus drivers.

The public transport operator stated that they do not tolerate any abuse against their staff, and "fully back" any staff who wished to file for civil action.

This included helping the victim "navigate the legal system, including appointing representation as well as undertaking the costs".

In particularly severe cases like the one on Sep. 15, SBS Transit said they "will not hesitate to provide all assistance", such as appointing lawyers to sue the assailant.

In their post, SBS Transit cited various other incidents of assault on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 against their bus drivers, especially those surrounding the requirement for commuters to don masks.

The incident on Aug. 19 involved a commuter who insisted on wearing a neck gaiter instead of a mask, and who proceeded to verbally abuse the driver and accuse him of racism.

Meanwhile, yet another commuter hurled vulgarities at another bus driver on Aug. 20 after he was told to wear his mask properly.

SBS Transit Acting CEO, Cheng Siak Kian said:

"These attacks against our frontline staff are uncalled for and must stop. Our people go to work every day to do their jobs – including enforcing strict rules and regulations. To be called names, abused or even attacked, for asking someone to put on a mask, or pay the correct fare, is wrong."

SBS Transit also thanked members of the public for showing support for the bus driver that was assaulted on Tuesday.

You can read SBS Transit's full post here.

Top photo from SBS Transit Ltd / FB and courtesy of Shin Min Daily News

