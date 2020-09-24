Safety officer & project manager jailed 2 & 3 months respectively: Worker killed in 2017 Changi Airport construction accident

The case of a Bangladeshi worker who was killed following a construction accident at a road at Changi Airport more than three years ago has concluded.

On Sep. 23, Workplace Safety and Health officer Tan Wee Meng was sentenced to two months’ jail, while project manager Lee Chung Ling was sentenced to three months’ jail, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Sep. 24.

Both men pleaded guilty on Aug. 20 for committing negligent acts that endangered the safety of workers.

Chan and Chan, the employer, was fined S$150,000 on Sep. 13, 2018 for failing to take practicable measures to ensure the safety and health of its employees.

What happened

The workers were constructing a high-tension cable conduit along Airport Boulevard at Changi Airport when the accident occurred.

A Bangladeshi worker Miah Salim, 43, was inside an excavation pit erecting the formwork for the construction of the high tension cable conduit.

The incident occurred on March 22, 2017 at about 10:50am.

Salim was the group leader and he was working with five other workers.

He was using a hammer to adjust a wooden horizontal prop when the prop slipped.

The prop was used to support two steel plates and one of them fell inwards and hit Salim in the chest.

The worker died at about 1pm from his injuries after he was taken to Changi General Hospital.

In-charge found guilty

Tan failed to assist Chan and Chan in identifying and assessing the risks as the work safety and health officer and he also failed to recommend to the employer “reasonably practicable measures to eliminate foreseeable risks to workers”, MOM said.

On the other hand, Lee failed to review the work method and processes for the formwork construction of the conduit and did not ensure the employer appointed a supervisor for formwork activities at the worksite.

The project manager also did not approve risk assessments and safe work procedures for the use of the metal module formwork at the workplace.

He had also failed to ensure the control measures in the risk assessments were implemented.

Both Lee and Tan failed to notice the workers were using “an unsafe and unauthorised” method at work, court documents said.

The workers did not know the procedures for the methods of constructing the formwork, and followed Salim's instructions to do the work, said the court documents.

Top photo via Google Maps