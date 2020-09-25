Ryde driver in S'pore earned S$9,882.70 in Aug. 2020 after doing 723 pickups

One Ryde driver in Singapore has supposedly earned S$9,882.70 for the month of August 2020.

Ride-hailing app Ryde shared a screen shot of the driver's earnings on their Facebook page.

The driver did 723 pickups, which works out to an average of 24 rides per day, assuming the driver worked for all 31 days that month.

A total of 24 rides per day translates to about three rides every hour for eight hours of work, or about five rides for two hours in a 10-hour shift.

According to the screen shot, the driver's total earnings was S$9,894.60.

The driver also had a S$768 bonus, and an extra S$19 in tips.

After deducting the service and platform fees, the total earnings amounted to S$9,882.70.

Effectively, the bonus nearly fully offset the service and platform fees.

In the Facebook caption accompanying the screen shot, Ryde also shared a motivational message egging others on to "work hard" and "commit to the cause":

Tip for good earnings. Work hard. Provide superior service. Get tips. Do delivery. Have discipline. Wake up early. Know the roads well. Commit to the cause. Own-time-own-target (OTOT). No AR pressure. On track for additional $1000 payout. Steady poom pi pi! Life is good

Ryde also pointed out that this is a "solid driver" with a 4.95 rating, and a 0 per cent cancellation rate.

You can see the post here:

Top photo via Ryde/FB.