Taiwanese celeb R-chord hints at sex tapes with ex-wife, says he will 'destroy' her if their feud goes on

Taiwanese celebrity R-Chord has been engaged in a public squabble with ex-wife Keanna Taiyh for the past year or so.
In the latest turn of events, R-Chord, whose real name is Hsieh He Hsian, has insinuated that he has no qualms about releasing the sex tapes of him and his ex-wife.
According to Oriental Daily, Hsieh had uploaded an explicitly-worded Instagram story earlier in September alluding to sex tapes, believed to be involving him and ex-wife.
In the Instagram story, he claimed he still has the original files of their sexual encounters.
After some explicit descriptions, Hsieh wrote,
"Originally, I didn't want to destroy you, but if you want to continue making a fuss, I'll fight it out with you," he said.
The Instagram story also had two hashtags saying, "so you can never get married" and "go film pornography".
On Sep. 8, Hsieh posted a Facebook post clarifying that he has no such sex tapes and has never taken any.
He apologised to everyone, including Keanna, for his "disrespectful" words.
He also said what's in the past has past and it was "tasteless" of him to dig up and share details of their personal life.
He also said that he will remain calm and not make such a mistake like that in the future.
Ongoing conflict
Keanna and Hsieh appear to be in an ongoing conflict since she reported him to the authorities for marijuana usage in 2019.
Hsieh had announced his intention to file for divorce, and openly admitted to dating livestreamer Liya in 2019.
Earlier this year in January, Keanna said she was suing Hsieh and his girlfriend, and was demanding compensation.
Asiaone also reported how Hsieh had spilled "more tea" on his relationship with his ex-wife in a June Instagram post.
Top photo via Keanna Taiyh/IG
