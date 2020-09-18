Back

Qantas CEO took no pay from April to July as airline cuts 8,500 jobs

The chairman and the rest of Qantas' executive management also forfeited their pay for at least three months.

Matthias Ang | September 18, 2020, 05:15 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

One of Australia's highest paid CEOs, Alan Joyce of Qantas, did not get paid for four months from April to July, as part of the airline's efforts to save money amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Qantas has revealed in a statement.

He also did not receive an annual bonus.

According to Reutersthe airline is cutting up to 8,500 jobs, or almost 30 per cent of its pre-Covid-19 workforce.

Also offered not to receive 343,500 shares associated with his long-term incentive

Joyce's total pay was reported to have fallen by 83 per cent to A$1.7 million (S$1.6 million) for the financial year ending on June 30, 2020, from A$9.9 million (S$9.8 million) a year earlier.

Part of the fall was also due to Qantas' board agreeing to Joyce offering not to receive the 343,500 shares associated with his long-term incentive from 2017.

Qantas added that a decision on whether these shares will ultimately vest or lapse has been deferred until at least August 2021.

Chairman and board also took no pay for at least three months

In addition, the airline's chairman, Richard Goyder, also received no pay from April to July, while the rest of Qantas' board and executive management took no pay for three months, from April to June.

Annual bonuses that would have been paid based on non-financial performance targets were also forgone.

Goyder added that "important leadership" had been shown in doing so.

He said:

"Management and the Board showed important leadership by taking no salary for several months and then a reduced salary for months after that. This is obviously not the same hardship as those stood down or facing redundancy, but it comes at a time when demands on management are greater than ever.”

Both Joyce and Goyder have since returned to 65 per cent of his base pay, beginning on August.

The rest of the board returned to 85 per cent of their base pay beginning in July.

According to Qantas' 2020 annual report, Joyce and the rest of the board will return to their full base pay on Nov. 1, 2020.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Jeanette Aw responds to accusations of 'snatching rice bowls' from other home bakers

She started doing online bake sales in June this year.

September 18, 2020, 04:51 PM

Up to 90% off sale at Audio House with over 2,700 electronic items like TVs, fridges & washers till Sep. 21, 2020

Available both online and in store.

September 18, 2020, 04:02 PM

S'pore startup launches anti-hangover drug that helps combat Asian flush

Maybe your alcoholically-challenged friends can hang out at night too.

September 18, 2020, 03:49 PM

Miniso S'pore launches Sesame Street collection featuring homeware & accessories

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?

September 18, 2020, 03:24 PM

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 18, including 1 S'porean

Today's update.

September 18, 2020, 03:19 PM

Infamous S'pore panty-sniffer fined S$2,400 for public nuisance & possession of obscene videos

He had posted the photos on his public Instagram profile.

September 18, 2020, 03:06 PM

Police report filed against New Naratif for breach of Parliamentary Elections Act

The site had published paid advertisements that amounted to the illegal conduct of election activity.

September 18, 2020, 02:33 PM

Travellers from S'pore & Thailand entering UK do not have to self isolate upon arrival from Sep. 19

Low infection risk.

September 18, 2020, 12:19 PM

Beauty in The Pot opening at Serangoon NEX in Oct. 2020

Congrats Northeasties.

September 18, 2020, 11:57 AM

Syed Saddiq to register new youth-led political party, Muda

Here comes a new challenger.

September 18, 2020, 10:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.